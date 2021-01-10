Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Cam Akers: Rams vs. Seahawks Wild Card Spotlight

Jan 10, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Los Angeles Rams running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿ had a milestone performance in the Rams 30-20 Wild Card win over the Seattle Seahawks. Akers tallied 28 carries for 131 yards and one rushing touchdown, becoming the first rookie in franchise history to rush for 100 or more yards in a playoff game. Adding his two receptions for 45 yards, Akers totaled 176 yards from scrimmage, accounting for more than half of the team's 333 total yards of offense.

Here is your one-stop shop for every big play by Akers during Saturday's game.

