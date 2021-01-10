Cam Akers: Rams vs. Seahawks Wild Card Spotlight

Los Angeles Rams running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿ had a milestone performance in the Rams 30-20 Wild Card win over the Seattle Seahawks. Akers tallied 28 carries for 131 yards and one rushing touchdown, becoming the first rookie in franchise history to rush for 100 or more yards in a playoff game. Adding his two receptions for 45 yards, Akers totaled 176 yards from scrimmage, accounting for more than half of the team's 333 total yards of offense.