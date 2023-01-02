Cam Akers records back-to-back games with over 100 rushing yards

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Baker Mayfield was about 15 seconds into his answer about the Rams offense's performance when he brought up the production from the run game unprompted.

When that ground game produces a combined 166 yards, it's easy to capture the quarterback's attention.

The bulk of that production came from running back Cam Akers, who ran for a season-high 123 rushing yards on 19 carries and authored his second-consecutive 100-yard rushing game on Sunday – a career first.

"That's the only thing I can do, make the most of my opportunities with and without the ball," Akers said postgame.

Akers' 6.5 yards per carry marked a season-high and helped keep the Rams on schedule on early downs.