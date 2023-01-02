Cam Akers records back-to-back games with over 100 rushing yards

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Baker Mayfield was about 15 seconds into his answer about the Rams offense's performance when he brought up the production from the run game unprompted.
When that ground game produces a combined 166 yards, it's easy to capture the quarterback's attention.
The bulk of that production came from running back Cam Akers, who ran for a season-high 123 rushing yards on 19 carries and authored his second-consecutive 100-yard rushing game on Sunday – a career first.
"That's the only thing I can do, make the most of my opportunities with and without the ball," Akers said postgame.
Akers' 6.5 yards per carry marked a season-high and helped keep the Rams on schedule on early downs.
A pair of 8-yard runs to open the game gave a glimpse of what was to come. He ripped a 42-yard run on the drive that gave the Rams their first points of the game, then broke off runs of 9 yards and 7 yards on the drive that set up running back Malcolm Brown's 23-yard touchdown run.
"There's always going to be some things you can look at it, but I just think it's the way that he's creating when there isn't anything there – the explosiveness," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "I think you're seeing a complete back."
The performance put Akers at 408 rushing yards over his last five games. For context, his season total is 682, which means he's gained nearly 60 percent of his production during that stretch.
Why has he had this late-season momentum?
"I don't know, man," Akers said. "I come to work to go to work. I'm just playing football, everything else is just extra."