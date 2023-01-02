Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Game Recap: Rams fall to Chargers 31-10

Jan 01, 2023 at 04:20 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams (5-11) fell to the Chargers 31-10 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

While the Rams played a clean game offensively, their only points of the contest came via a 23-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay and a 23-yard touchdown run by running back Malcolm Brown. The Chargers (10-6) also used big plays in the run game and the pass game to gradually gain separation from the Rams.

Running back Cam Akers had another productive game for the Rams in the loss with 19 carries for 123 yards, giving him back-to-back 100-yard rushing games for the first time in his career.

Here is the complete game recap:

The Rams got on the board first late in the first quarter. Aided by a 42-yard run by Akers, they eventually reached the Chargers 5-yard line before being forced to settle for a 23-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

The Chargers answered with a scoring drive capped off by running back Austin Ekeler's 10-yard touchdown run to gain the lead 7-3 with 13:40 remaining in the second quarter. A 72-yard touchdown run by Ekeler increased the Rams' deficit to 14-3 midway through the second quarter.

Brown ensured the Rams would respond with a 23-yard rushing touchdown on the ensuing possession to pull them within four, but the Chargers added a 40-yard field goal just before halftime for a 17-10 lead.

The Rams' deficit grew to 14 after a 6-yard touchdown pass from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to tight end Gerald Everett midway through the third quarter.

The Rams appeared well-positioned to answer on the ensuing drive, but lost the ball after reaching the Chargers' 35 when Baker Mayfield was stripped of the ball by Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy and the Chargers recovered.

A 3-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to tight end Donald Parham made it 31-10 Chargers with 12:12 remaining, effectively putting the game out of reach.

Related Links

GAME PHOTOS: Rams vs. Chargers Week 17 at SoFi Stadium | Malcom Brown's touchdown, Cam Akers' big runs & more

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Week 17 of the 2022 season. Take a look at running back Malcom Brown's touchdown, running back Cam Akers' big runs & more photos from the matchup!

E_TOW20554
1 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20110
2 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20459
3 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20277
4 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20171
5 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20255
6 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20225
7 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20220
8 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20188
9 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20209
10 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20755
11 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20900
12 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW21238
13 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW21293
14 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20781
15 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20653
16 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20617
17 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20624
18 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20819
19 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW20713
20 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW21454
21 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW22154
22 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW22314
23 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW21928
24 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW22215
25 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW21910
26 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW21973
27 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW21826
28 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW21754
29 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW21738
30 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW21645
31 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW21581
32 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW21495
33 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW21315
34 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW22566
35 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW22932
36 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW22790
37 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW22834
38 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW22874
39 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW22917
40 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW22750
41 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW22550_1
42 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW11583_1
43 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW11762
44 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12000
45 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW11968
46 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW11910
47 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW11841
48 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW11770
49 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW11682
50 / 50
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cam Akers records back-to-back games with over 100 rushing yards

Though Sunday's result wasn't what the Rams wanted, running back Cam Akers remained an offensive bright spot with his second-consecutive 100-yard rushing game.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield, Bobby Wagner and Cam Akers react to Rams' 31-10 loss to Chargers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Baker Mayfield, linebacker Bobby Wagner and running back Cam Akers' postgame press conferences following the team's 31-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

John Wolford, Travin Howard and Aaron Donald among Rams' inactives for Week 17 at Chargers

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 17 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Chargers

Here are three keys to the Rams winning their Week 17 road game against the Chargers, powered by The Wallace Firm.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Chargers

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 17 regular season game between the Rams and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Tras brillar en Navidad, los Rams ahora buscan hacerlo en Año Nuevo al enfrentar a los Chargers y seguir al alza

El primer duelo oficial Rams-Chargers en SoFi Stadium servirá para medir los progresos del equipo de Sean McVay en contra de un conjunto de playoffs que dirige su amigo Brandon Staley.

news

2022: A truly unforgettable year for the Rams

With the New Year upon us, J.B. Long looks back at a year that brought some unfortunate setbacks, encouraging progress, and the ultimate triumph.

news

Injury Report 12/30: Leonard Floyd and Tyler Higbee questionable for Week 17 vs. Chargers; Higbee expected to play

A look at the final injury report heading into Sunday's game between the Rams and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Tyler Higbee's consistent work ethic rewarded with franchise career records for tight end position

Tyler Higbee is the most decorated tight end in Rams history, a testament to the consistent work ethic he's had since joining the franchise.

news

Larrell Murchison: "I've been waiting my whole career to make big plays like that"

Defensive tackle Larrell Murchison was happy with and is eager to build on his strong Rams debut in Week 16.

news

Riley Dixon: First zero-punt game of NFL career "exciting"

Rams punter Riley Dixon enjoys doing his job, but still appreciated the first game of his NFL career in which he didn't punt a single time.

Advertising