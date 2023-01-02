Game Recap: Rams fall to Chargers 31-10

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams (5-11) fell to the Chargers 31-10 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
While the Rams played a clean game offensively, their only points of the contest came via a 23-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay and a 23-yard touchdown run by running back Malcolm Brown. The Chargers (10-6) also used big plays in the run game and the pass game to gradually gain separation from the Rams.
Running back Cam Akers had another productive game for the Rams in the loss with 19 carries for 123 yards, giving him back-to-back 100-yard rushing games for the first time in his career.
Here is the complete game recap:
The Rams got on the board first late in the first quarter. Aided by a 42-yard run by Akers, they eventually reached the Chargers 5-yard line before being forced to settle for a 23-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.
The Chargers answered with a scoring drive capped off by running back Austin Ekeler's 10-yard touchdown run to gain the lead 7-3 with 13:40 remaining in the second quarter. A 72-yard touchdown run by Ekeler increased the Rams' deficit to 14-3 midway through the second quarter.
Brown ensured the Rams would respond with a 23-yard rushing touchdown on the ensuing possession to pull them within four, but the Chargers added a 40-yard field goal just before halftime for a 17-10 lead.
The Rams' deficit grew to 14 after a 6-yard touchdown pass from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to tight end Gerald Everett midway through the third quarter.
The Rams appeared well-positioned to answer on the ensuing drive, but lost the ball after reaching the Chargers' 35 when Baker Mayfield was stripped of the ball by Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy and the Chargers recovered.
A 3-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to tight end Donald Parham made it 31-10 Chargers with 12:12 remaining, effectively putting the game out of reach.
