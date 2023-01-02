From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield, Bobby Wagner and Cam Akers react to Rams' 31-10 loss to Chargers

"Just didn't quite do enough. There was very small margin for error, and then when it ended up getting out of hand, it got out of hand for us." – McVay

McVay was pleased with how the Rams established the run, but wished some of their offensive possessions in the redzone ended with touchdowns.

Another factor in that small margin for error was difficulties in known passing situations, according to McVay: "When you get into some of those known passing situations, that was we ended up struggling and had some miscommunication."