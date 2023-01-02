Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield, Bobby Wagner and Cam Akers react to Rams' 31-10 loss to Chargers

Jan 01, 2023 at 06:43 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Baker Mayfield, linebacker Bobby Wagner and running back Cam Akers were among those who met with local media postgame following the team's 31-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing the performances by the Rams' offense and defense, Akers' big day and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"Just didn't quite do enough. There was very small margin for error, and then when it ended up getting out of hand, it got out of hand for us." – McVay

  • McVay was pleased with how the Rams established the run, but wished some of their offensive possessions in the redzone ended with touchdowns.
  • Another factor in that small margin for error was difficulties in known passing situations, according to McVay: "When you get into some of those known passing situations, that was we ended up struggling and had some miscommunication."

"Just that close on a few things. Early on in the game, when you're playing on offense like there's, it's tough to get behind." – Mayfield

  • Agreeing with McVay's comments about the small margin for error, Mayfield lamented the offense's inability to sustain drives and support the Rams defense on Sunday.
  • Mayfield, who finished 11 of 19 for 132 yards, said they have to make more plays in the pass game and took responsibility for much of that, mentioning needing to take the easy completions when they're there.

"We didn't do a good job stopping the run." – Wagner

  • Wagner lamented the performance by the Rams' defense against the Chargers' run game, as the Chargers ran for 192 yards on the ground.
  • "We came in and knew they were going to pass the ball, but they were able to run the ball and we just gotta do better," Wagner said.

"That's the only thing I can do, make the most of my opportunities with and without the ball." – Akers

  • If there was one positive to come out of Sunday's result, it was Akers building on his Week 16 performance with his second-consecutive 100-yard rushing game.
  • Akers was also effective in pass protection, as evidenced by picking up a blitzer and pancaking him into the ground to help set up a long completion from Mayfield to tight end Brycen Hopkins.

