Injury Report 1/15: Taylor Rapp ruled out, Buddy Howell doubtful, Van Jefferson questionable but expected to play vs. Cardinals

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams safety ﻿Taylor Rapp﻿ has been ruled out for Monday night's Wild Card playoff game against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium (5:15 p.m. pacific time, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, locally on ABC7).

Rams head coach McVay said prior to Saturday's practice that Rapp is "still working through stuff" and it's "a big loss for us."

Additionally, running back ﻿Buddy Howell﻿ (hamstring) is considered doubtful. While wide receiver ﻿Van Jefferson﻿ (shoulder) is considered questionable, McVay said he should be good to go for Monday night.

For the Cardinals, starting running back James Conner (ribs) and starting left guard Justin Pugh (calf) are among six players questionable for the contest.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams held a walkthrough on Thursday, participation for that day is an estimation.