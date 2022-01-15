Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 1/15: Taylor Rapp ruled out, Buddy Howell doubtful, Van Jefferson questionable but expected to play vs. Cardinals

Jan 15, 2022 at 02:09 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams safety ﻿Taylor Rapp﻿ has been ruled out for Monday night's Wild Card playoff game against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium (5:15 p.m. pacific time, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, locally on ABC7).

Rams head coach McVay said prior to Saturday's practice that Rapp is "still working through stuff" and it's "a big loss for us."

Additionally, running back ﻿Buddy Howell﻿ (hamstring) is considered doubtful. While wide receiver ﻿Van Jefferson﻿ (shoulder) is considered questionable, McVay said he should be good to go for Monday night.

For the Cardinals, starting running back James Conner (ribs) and starting left guard Justin Pugh (calf) are among six players questionable for the contest.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams held a walkthrough on Thursday, participation for that day is an estimation.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Aaron Donald DL Rest DNP Full Full -
Taylor Rapp S Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
Buddy Howell RB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
Leonard Floyd OLB Back DNP Full Full -
Matthew Stafford QB Toe Full Full Full -
Van Jefferson WR Shoulder Full Limited Limited Questionable
Darious Williams CB Shoulder Full Full Full -

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Zach Allen DL Ankle DNP Limited Full -
Kelvin Beachum OL Rest DNP Full Full -
James Conner RB Ribs DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Zach Ertz TE Rest DNP Full Full -
Antonio Hamilton CB Tooth DNP Limited Full -
Rodney Hudson OL Rest DNP Full Full -
Jonathan Ward RB Knee DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Chase Edmonds RB Ribs/Toe Limited Limited Full -
Rondale Moore WR Ankle Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Jordan Phillips DL Knee Limited Limited Full Questionable
Marco Wilson CB Shoulder Limited Limited Full Questionable
Demetrius Harris TE Shoulder Full Full Full -
Isaiah Simmons LB Personal - DNP Full -
Justin Pugh OL Calf - Limited DNP Questionable

