From the Podium: Catching up with Liam Coen, Thomas Brown, Ra'Shaad Samples, Chris Shula and Zac Robinson 

Apr 13, 2022 at 06:13 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – New Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen, assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown, running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples, pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Chris Shula and pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson each held video conferences with local media Wednesday to discuss their roles on the 2022 coaching staff and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"This opportunity was too good to pass up." – Coen

  • While Coen enjoyed his time on the University of Kentucky's coaching staff, it was tough to turn down a chance to rejoin the Rams' coaching staff when the opportunity presented itself.
  • Among the biggest draws to returning to Los Angeles for Coen: The organization's culture, the chance to work with quarterback Matthew Stafford, and learning from a coaching staff that continuously evolves and adapts.

"Places of comfort are great, but you never grow in places of comfort." – Brown

  • Brown enters new territory coaching tight ends this season after both playing as a running back and coaching running backs for almost all of his life, but it's a challenge he embraces.
  • Brown said he has always tried to take a "big picture" approach regardless of his role, so while he will be coaching different techniques compared to his previous position, it won't be a big adjustment.

"I have the opportunity to sit in this chair and do this, and it just motivates me more than anything." – Samples

  • Samples said he knows there's young coaches out there unsure if this is what they should be doing or if they are ever going to get their shot, so he wants to use his new position to show it's attainable.
  • "I just see myself as kind of like the poster child of, if you want something and you can work for it, and you gain the knowledge and create relationships, you can attain it," he said.

"It's a great opportunity to me to kind of move back move into another position see the game in a different light." – Shula

  • After working exclusively with linebackers through his first five seasons on the Rams coaching staff, Shula will now coach the defensive backs and handle pass game coordinator duties – a challenge he embraces.
  • Shula said it's a great way to develop a perspective for the entire defense.

"The opportunity that Sean (McVay)'s given me to truly run the quarterback room is awesome." – Robinson

  • After serving as assistant quarterbacks coach in 2018 and 2020 – and as assistant wide receivers coach in 2019 – Robinson will now lead the quarterback room himself following offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell's departure this offseason.
  • Robinson's goal is to continue building on what the Rams established last year.

