Rams finalize 2022 coaching staff

Black joins the Rams after spending the last two seasons as co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for Florida A&M. He was promoted to that position in 2020 after the Rattlers improved in passing offense (232.9 yards per game in 2018 to 291.1 in 2019), team passing efficiency (128.6 in 2018 to 148.5 in 2019), and passing touchdowns (17 in 2018 to 30 in 2019) during his first season with the program in 2019, when he served as passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach. He also helped FAMU quarterback Ryan Stanley earn MEAC Offensive Player of the Year that season.