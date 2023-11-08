Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Checking in on the Rams' 2023 draft class at the bye week

Nov 08, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Back in late April, the Rams used a league-high 14 picks to assemble their draft class this year and have seen most of those players find immediate playing time or contributing roles.

Here's how each of those selections have fared through the first six weeks of the season.

E_TOW36756 (1)
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

OL Steve Avila (Round 2, No. 36 overall)

Steve Avila has started all nine games at left guard and played a pivotal role in both the Rams' pass protection and run blocking this season.

E_E_HUTT38074
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams

OLB Byron Young (Round 3, No. 77 overall)

The Tennessee product has started all nine games opposite Michael Hoecht at outside linebacker, and his five sacks are second-most on the team behind defensive tackle Aaron Donald's 5.5. He's coming off arguably his best performance of the season with 10 total tackles, two sacks and one QB hit against the Packers in Week 9.

E_TOW34007
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

NT Kobie Turner (Round 3, No. 89 overall)

Kobie Turner entered into a starting role in Week 6 after nose tackle Bobby Brown III landed on IR, and has produced 34 total tackles, two sacks, three QB hits and two passes defensed in nine games (four starts). Week 9 at Green Bay was his most productive game of the season, with 10 total tackles and his first career (full) sack.

E_TOW36927
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

QB Stetson Bennett (Round 4, No. 128 overall)

The Georgia product has been on the Reserve/NFI list since Sept. 13. Rams head coach Sean McVay on Oct. 30 said he's not ready to say Stetson Bennett won't be back with the team this season, "but it's probably less likely than it is likely he would be."

E_20230925_LH1_0475
Luke Hales/Los Angeles Rams

OLB Nick Hampton (Round 5, No. 161 overall)

Playing in five games so far this season and inactive for the other four, Nick Hampton's action has primarily come on special teams, with 48 of his 52 snaps with that unit and the other four on defense.

E_TOW32847
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

OL Warren McClendon Jr. (Round 5, No. 174 overall)

Warren McClendon Jr. was inactive for the first three games before making his NFL debut against the Colts in Week 4, playing four special teams snaps. While the former Georgia standout saw six snaps on offense against the Eagles in Week 5, he has mainly appeared on special teams when he's seen action in the five games he's played so far.

E_TOW30817
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

TE Davis Allen (Round 5, No. 175 overall)

Appearing in seven games, the former Clemson standout has yet to record any offensive stats, with the majority of his playing time coming on special teams so far. His most extensive action came against the Steelers in Week 7, when he logged a season-high 13 offensive snaps plus nine special teams snaps. Since then, he's primarily gotten snaps on special teams.

E_231022_RAMS_VS_STEELERS_374
Travis Ellison / LA Rams

WR Puka Nacua (Round 5, No. 177 overall)

It felt like there was a new franchise or rookie record set every week by Puka Nacua, whose hot start to the season has so far translated to a team-high 64 receptions for 827 yards and two touchdowns. His 64 catches broke Cooper Kupp's previous single-season franchise record of 62 set back in 2017.

E_TOW37502
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

DB Tre Tomlinson (Round 6, No. 182 overall)

While the bulk of Tre Tomlinson 's work has come on special teams, he has still played in all nine games and logged seven total tackles.

Rams head coach Sean McVay on his weekly show Monday mentioned Tomlinson as someone with a chance to break into the rotation after the bye week, and said Tomlinson has done "a really great job" as a special teams contributor and has "a lot of upside."

E_TOW37531
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

OLB Ochaun Mathis (Round 6, No. 189 overall)

Ochaun Mathis was on the initial 53-man roster, then moved to Injured Reserve due to a knee injury sustained during training camp. Activated off of IR on Oct. 7, he's appeared in each of the five games since then, getting mixed into the outside linebacker rotation and special teams.

E_TOW36755
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

RB Zach Evans (Round 6, No. 215 overall)

With Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers handling the bulk of the carries, Zach Evans hasn't seen a lot of action in the running back rotation through the first nine weeks. And since Williams and Rivers were placed on Injured Reserve, veterans Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson Jr. have handled the majority of the carries.

Other than recording 4 carries for 10 yards against the Cardinals in Week 6, most of Evans' action has come on special teams in the four games he's been active (inactive for the other five).

E_E_HUTT8085
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams

P Ethan Evans (Round 7, No. 223 overall)

Ethan Evans has been the Rams' punter every game this season and enters the Week 10 bye 11th in the NFL in punting average at 48.4 yards per punt. He has also handled the Rams' kickoffs – averaging 64.4 yards with 87.5 percent of them resulting in touchbacks – and served as their holder on field goal attempts.

E_TOW32558
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

DB Jason Taylor II (Round 7 No. 234 overall)

Jason Taylor II saw 15 snaps on special teams against the Seahawks in Week 1, then was placed on IR since Sept. 15 with a groin injury.

McVay on his weekly show Monday said the team is hopeful to get Taylor off of IR at some point.

E_TOW31007
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

DE Desjuan Johnson (Round 7, No. 259 overall)

Desjuan Johnson made the initial 53-man roster, but has experienced teammates ahead of him in the defensive line rotation. Still, he's managed to see snaps within it. He has three total tackles in five games played this season (inactive for the other four).

