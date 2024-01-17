Checking in on the Rams' 2023 draft class, end-of-season edition

OLB Byron Young (Round 3, No. 77 overall)

For a period of time during the second half of the season, Young and nose tackle Kobie Turner were chasing each for the lead in sacks by an NFL rookie this season. While Turner finished ahead of him, Young's eight were still impressive. In addition to those eight sacks, he also tallied 61 total tackles (eight for loss), 19 QB hits, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery while starting in 16 of 17 regular season games played. He added three total tackles (one for loss) in the Rams' Wild Card Round playoff game against the Lions.