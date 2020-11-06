Checking in on the Rams' 2020 draft class at the bye week

RB CAM AKERS (ROUND 2, NO. 52)

Akers has played in six of the Rams' eight games, missing two due to a painful rib injury he sustained in Week 2 against the Eagles. Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay said Monday that injury set Akers back and contributed to him missing some opportunities he likely would've received in the following weeks.

Still, when healthy, he's shown flashes of what L.A. liked so much about him coming out of the draft. In his first game back from injury (Week 5 at Washington), Akers posted nine carries for a season-high 61 yards, including a 46-yard attempt that remains his longest of the year. Two weeks later, he tallied nine carries for 35 yards and added a 19-yard reception against the Dolphins.