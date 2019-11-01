Checking in on the Rams' 2019 draft class

It didn't seem like the former Wisconsin standout would see playing time right away, given the Rams had 14-year veteran Andrew Whitworth holding down left tackle and fifth-year pro Rob Havenstein holding down right tackle. However, thanks to cross-training along the offensive line during the spring and summer, his time would come in Week 7 against the Falcons when the Rams elected to give Edwards a shot at the spot in wake of starting LG Joe Noteboom's season-ending ACL and MCL injury against the 49ers.