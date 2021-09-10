Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen, and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Broncos regular season game on Sept. 12.
MATCHUP
The Rams (0-0) host the Bears (0-0) on Sunday Night Football to begin the 2021 season. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on September 12, 2021 is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. pacific time on NBC.
Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 96th all-time meeting between the two teams, with Chicago leading the series 54-38-3. The Rams won the last meeting 24-10 on October 26, 2020 at SoFi Stadium.
WATCH ON TV
- TV Coverage: NBC
- Play-by-Play: Al Michaels
- Color Analysts: Cris Collinsworth
- Sideline reporter: Michele Tafoya
WATCH ON MOBILE
A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market:
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. App users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari). Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only.
WATCH ON YOUTUBE TV
LISTEN ON RADIO
Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM
- Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
- Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
- Sideline: D'Marco Farr
- Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.
ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:
- KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA
- KKUU - HD2 - Palm Springs, CA
- KTIE/590 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
- KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
- KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA
- KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA
Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM
- Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
- Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez
Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:
- KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
- KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA
- KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA
- KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
- KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA
