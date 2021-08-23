Chris Garrett makes presence felt vs. Raiders

For Garrett – who also tipped a pass that led to an interception by defensive back J.R. Reed – that shot of energy had not been felt in a long time. Up until the Rams' preseason opener against the Chargers, he had played in only one live football game since mid-November 2019 – the Hula Bowl college all-star game held in January earlier this year. COVID-19 concerns cancelled the Division II fall 2020 sports season, so Garrett decided to forego his senior season and prepare for the NFL Draft.

"The biggest thing wasn't that I came from Concordia St. Paul, a small school, it was more that I missed the 2020 season and just adjusting to that," Garrett said. "But every day, it was a big emphasis to just do better than the day before. And I've slowly gotten better."

Gradually stacking those days helped lead to Saturday night's breakthrough performance. If there was a breakthrough moment prior to Saturday night's game, it came early in training camp as Garrett.

"I think it was like two weeks ago, I won my first one-on-one," Garrett said. "I just couldn't win a one on one, and I'm just like, 'What is going on?' And I won just using hands and some speed, and then I won a live rep in practice, and I was just like, 'Alright, I'm back. Let's go.'"

Garrett's mentality is always thinking about just the next play. It was the mentality that helped him in training camp, and in turn helped him stack together the group of plays he made in the second quarter.