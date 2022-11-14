Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Touchdown catch vs. Cardinals brings back some confidence for Van Jefferson

Nov 14, 2022 at 02:10 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Wide receiver Van Jefferson proved last year he was a playmaker in the Rams offense. But after two offseason knee surgeries this year, and a difficult rehab that followed the second one, sometimes a player needs a reminder that such contributions are still possible.

That's what Jefferson got with his late 3-yard touchdown catch against the Cardinals on Sunday.

"I would say (it was) maybe kind of emotional," Jefferson said during a video conference Monday. "I mean, it was tough finding out I had to have another knee surgery, knowing that you're going to miss training camp. We all know how training is and how pivotal that is to the process of just a season, and then be missing six to seven games, seeing my teammates out there, me wanting to be out there, it was tough on me. I think it would be tough on any player or just any normal person. They feel like, when you miss time, you're just so eager to get out there, and your mind is just like, 'I gotta find a way to be out there, I gotta do this, I gotta do this.' So for me to get in the endzone, and for it to be against my dad too at the same time, it was great."

Related Links

Understand this: Jefferson wanted that touchdown to come in a win. Still, it was an important moment for him.

Jefferson capitalized despite only seeing 17 of 60 (28 percent) of the Rams' offensive snaps on Sunday, though he said he knew going into the game he wouldn't be getting his normal workload. Rams head coach Sean McVay has previously said that workload is around 50 snaps.

"It's only so much I can do, but the guys when they're out there – Allen (Robinson II), Ben (Skowronek), Coop(er) (Kupp), and even BP (Brandon Powell) – they do a great job and they play to the end of the whistle," Jefferson said. "Those guys, they're just great guys and I'm excited to be around them. But like I said, that doesn't take away from my competitive spirit and me wanting to be out there and help the team in any way I can."

Jefferson finished with three catches for 27 yards overall in addition to the touchdown. If there was another play that was a close second to the touchdown grab in terms of gaining back confidence, it probably was the 19-yard catch he made over the middle with 6:12 remaining.

If either play mark a return to the form the Rams saw in 2021, it will bode well for their offense.

"I always have confidence in myself, but just to get that back and to be like, 'Alright Van, you've done this before and you're here now, so just keep going,' it was great," Jefferson said.

Related Content

news

La temporada de los Rams se complica más al sufrir otra derrota y perder por lesión a Cooper Kupp contra los Cardinals

En duelo de quarterbacks suplentes, Colt McCoy supera a John Wolford para el triunfo de los Cardinals de Arizona que deja a los Rams de Los Ángeles en el sótano de su división.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, John Wolford and Bobby Wagner react to Rams' 27-17 loss to Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback John Wolford and linebacker Bobby Wagner's postgame press conferences following the team's 27-17 Week 10 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Cardinals 27-17

Rams make it a one-possession game in the third quarter after facing 14-point halftime deficit, but Cardinals pull away in the fourth quarter.

news

Matthew Stafford, Tutu Atwell and Greg Gaines among Rams' inactives for Week 10 vs. Cardinals

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 10 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Cardinals in Week 10

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 10 regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals, powered by The Wallace Firm.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Cardinals in Week 10

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 10 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

news

"He's a battler": Rams remain confident in rookie Derion Kendrick

The ending of Week 9 against the Bucs doesn't define the overall body of work by, nor dissuade coaches' and teammates confidence in, Rams rookie cornerback Derion Kendrick.

news

Injury Report 11/11: Matthew Stafford questionable for Week 10 vs. Cardinals; Malcolm Brown and Travin Howard out

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 10 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams look to get back on track in Week 10 vs. the Cardinals | Game Preview

J.B. Long looks ahead to the Los Angeles Rams matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. He hits on what a potential quarterback change could mean on Sunday, how cornerback Troy Hill and defensive back Jalen Ramsey have excelled playing alongside each other, and the importance of owning the 4th quarter and finishing strong.

news

From the Podium: Cardinals, Week 10

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback John Wolford, linebacker Bobby Wagner, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Liam Coen's press conferences as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

news

Opposing View: Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury on juggling injuries along interior offensive line with preparing for Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald

The Cardinals' offensive gameplan in Week 10 will have to counter not only injuries being dealt with along the interior of their offensive line, but also one of the best defensive players in the NFL in the Rams' Aaron Donald.

Advertising