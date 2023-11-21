McVay: Cooper Kupp day-to-day with lateral ankle sprain; running back Kyren Williams to return this week vs. Cardinals

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said wide receiver Cooper Kupp sustained a lateral ankle sprain in his right ankle against the Seahawks and is considered day-to-day.

"That was positive news for us," McVay said during a video conference with reporters Monday.

McVay said the goal is for Kupp to play this Sunday against the Cardinals (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX) and that "it's a real possibility that he would be available," but also added they want to see the functionality of Kupp's ankle this week.

"I know he's going to do everything in his power," McVay said of Kupp.

Meanwhile, McVay confirmed running back Kyren Williams will return this week. Williams has been on injured reserve since mid-October with an ankle injury.

"It'll be great to be able to get him back, his productivity, his play energy, his overall presence," McVay said. "He's a guy that we've missed."

McVay also said defensive back Cobie Durant (shoulder) is making good progress, and "hopefully" they'll be able to get him back this week.

Additionally, wide receiver Puka Nacua hurt his shoulder on the pass interference he drew and will be day-to-day. Offensive lineman Coleman Shelton "got his ankle banged up a little bit" and will be day-to-day, but "should be good."