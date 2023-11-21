Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Cooper Kupp day-to-day with lateral ankle sprain; running back Kyren Williams to return this week vs. Cardinals

Nov 20, 2023 at 04:44 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said wide receiver Cooper Kupp sustained a lateral ankle sprain in his right ankle against the Seahawks and is considered day-to-day. 

"That was positive news for us," McVay said during a video conference with reporters Monday. 

McVay said the goal is for Kupp to play this Sunday against the Cardinals (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX) and that "it's a real possibility that he would be available," but also added they want to see the functionality of Kupp's ankle this week. 

"I know he's going to do everything in his power," McVay said of Kupp. 

Meanwhile, McVay confirmed running back Kyren Williams will return this week. Williams has been on injured reserve since mid-October with an ankle injury. 

"It'll be great to be able to get him back, his productivity, his play energy, his overall presence," McVay said. "He's a guy that we've missed." 

McVay also said defensive back Cobie Durant (shoulder) is making good progress, and "hopefully" they'll be able to get him back this week. 

Additionally, wide receiver Puka Nacua hurt his shoulder on the pass interference he drew and will be day-to-day. Offensive lineman Coleman Shelton "got his ankle banged up a little bit" and will be day-to-day, but "should be good." 

Wide receiver Ben Skowronek "got a hip pointer," and defensive back Quentin Lake is dealing with some soreness in his hamstring. McVay said they'll see where lake is at when they come back on Wednesday.

Related Content

news

Lucas Havrisik gets first game-winning field goal in Rams' win over Seahawks

Appearing in his third NFL game, Rams kicker Lucas Havrisik notched his first career game-winning field goal. 
news

"Pueden añadir eso a su legado": Matthew Stafford resurge en el cuarto periodo tras golpazo para enorme victoria de los Rams | Resumen del partido

Los Ángeles sale de la mala racha al aparecer por fin el fútbol americano complementario que tanto esperaba el entrenador Sean McVay.
news

'This is one of the things that makes him great': Matthew Stafford brushes off big hit to help rally Rams to Week 11 win over Seahawks

In a literal gut-check moment, quarterback Matthew Stafford added to his legacy of toughness by moving past to rally the Rams to a victory over the Seahawks. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 17-16 Week 11 win over Seahawks

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following team's 17-16 win over the Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Game Recap: Rams edge Seahawks 17-16 at SoFi Stadium after Seattle's late 55-yard field goal attempt misses wide right

Thanks to timely plays by their offense and defense, a late field goal, and a missed field goal by Seahawks kicker Jason Myers, the Rams hung on to defeat the Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
news

Cobie Durant among Rams' inactives for Week 11 vs. Seahawks

A look at the inactives for Sunday's game between the Rams and the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 11 matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Los Angeles Rams' Week 11 regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Seahawks in Week 11: Creating takeaways and limiting offensive playmakers among areas of focus 

Here are 3 Keys to the Rams winning their Week 11 matchup with the Seahawks, powered by The Wallace Firm.
news

Urgidos y con Matthew Stafford de regreso, los Rams necesitan calentarse ante una defensa de Seahawks que se dobla mucho

Los Ángeles no tiene más tiempo que perder y tras su semana de descanso intenta quebrar la mala racha al recibir a Seattle en SoFi Stadium
news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Seahawks in Week 11

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 11 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Injury Report 11/17: Cobie Durant questionable for Week 11 vs. Seahawks; no designations for Matthew Stafford, Rob Havenstein and Ernest Jones IV

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 11 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. 
Advertising