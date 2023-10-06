Friday notebook: Cooper Kupp will play against Eagles; Rams will also activate Ochaun Mathis off of IR

For Kupp, it will mark his first regular season action since Week 10 of the 2022 season – or November 13, 2022. It was on that day against the Cardinals he suffered a season-ending high ankle sprain that required surgery. Despite being limited to nine games as a result of that, he still managed to lead the team in receptions (75), receiving yards (812) and receiving touchdowns (6) in 2022.

Kupp then injured his hamstring early on in training camp this year, returned for joint practices with the Broncos in the preseason, then re-aggravated the hamstring injury prior to the start of the regular season.

McVay in early September said that setback with Kupp's hamstring "really just didn't go in alignment with when those things occur and other situations and under similar circumstances," which prompted Kupp to see a specialist in Minnesota last month to get to the root of the soft tissue issues he was experiencing. Kupp returned to practice on Wednesday.

"I think it was one of those things where you have a setback in the middle of rehab, or feel like you're coming back and you have a setback, well shoot, I want to make sure we're clearing everything, make sure that we're covering all of our bases before we just go back to doing the same thing as before," Kupp said Friday, when asked about the specialist visit. "Once we got that kind of figured out and were able to do a whole big-picture view of it, feel good about the plan we had set forward and we just followed it and got back here."