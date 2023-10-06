Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Friday notebook: Cooper Kupp will play against Eagles; Rams will also activate Ochaun Mathis off of IR

Published: Oct 06, 2023 at 02:45 PM Updated: Oct 06, 2023 at 02:54 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams' offense will be getting a major boost this weekend.

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday said wide receiver Cooper Kupp will play on Sunday against the Eagles (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).

"He's looked like Cooper, which is a good thing," McVay said. "He's put a lot of work in. You can't really ever simulate the game in these practice settings, especially once you get a quarter of the way into the season, but he's very comfortable. He's so conscientious. He looks like he's moving around really well. Seeing good things between he and (quarterback) Matthew (Stafford) with a lot of their nonverbal communication. Just having his presence out there is definitely a boost. I'm really happy for him because of how important it is to be out there and with his teammates and to be able to feel physically like he's himself. If that's the case, then usually the rest of his takes care of itself."

For Kupp, it will mark his first regular season action since Week 10 of the 2022 season – or November 13, 2022. It was on that day against the Cardinals he suffered a season-ending high ankle sprain that required surgery. Despite being limited to nine games as a result of that, he still managed to lead the team in receptions (75), receiving yards (812) and receiving touchdowns (6) in 2022.

Kupp then injured his hamstring early on in training camp this year, returned for joint practices with the Broncos in the preseason, then re-aggravated the hamstring injury prior to the start of the regular season.

McVay in early September said that setback with Kupp's hamstring "really just didn't go in alignment with when those things occur and other situations and under similar circumstances," which prompted Kupp to see a specialist in Minnesota last month to get to the root of the soft tissue issues he was experiencing. Kupp returned to practice on Wednesday.

"I think it was one of those things where you have a setback in the middle of rehab, or feel like you're coming back and you have a setback, well shoot, I want to make sure we're clearing everything, make sure that we're covering all of our bases before we just go back to doing the same thing as before," Kupp said Friday, when asked about the specialist visit. "Once we got that kind of figured out and were able to do a whole big-picture view of it, feel good about the plan we had set forward and we just followed it and got back here."

Asked whether he sees any significant changes to Kupp's workload on Sunday, McVay said "we'll see how it goes." While McVay said that once Kupp gets going, "you want to be smart about it," but he's also happy with the way Kupp's rehab program was structured.

Related Links

231006-Eagles23-sales-16x9
BUY TICKETS SUITE RENTALS

"I think (Rams Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie and his group have done a really good job of kind of just building up his progression, if you will," McVay said. "There's nothing quite like replicating the competitiveness and the the tempo that occurs on game day, but there'll be something that we want to be careful about. But I don't know. I think it'll be a lot of that communication in terms of how he's feeling as well, because he has such a good ability to do that with myself and the rest of our coaches. And then observations will help us."

It also helps that the Rams have the depth to potentially work around that, if needed.

"The beauty of it is, with him being out, there's been a lot of guys that have stepped up and we've been able to develop some depth and guys have earned the right to get out on the field and contribute," McVay said. "I think that's helpful for the Rams, and I think that's helpful for those guys if they don't feel like they have to play every snap."

Kupp likewise is looking forward to finally being back on the field on Sunday and making his 2023 season debut.

"Shoot man, it's gonna be great to be back in SoFi, back playing a game again," Kupp said. "It's been a long time since I played a real football game. Man, I'm so excited about that."

Meanwhile, McVay said the Rams will also active rookie outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis off of IR in advance of Sunday's game.

Noteboom out for Week 5, but Jackson expected to play

McVay also said Joe Noteboom (groin) will be out for this Sunday's game against the Eagles. However, Alaric Jackson﻿, who missed last Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, is expected to start against the Eagles.

McVay indicated rookie Warren McClendon Jr. will likely back up Jackson at left tackle.

Related Content

news

Injury Report 10/6: Joe Noteboom ruled out for Week 5 vs. Eagles; Alaric Jackson questionable but expected to play

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 5 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Kevin Dotson a standout run-blocker in first start as Ram

Rams offensive lineman Kevin Dotson had a promising first start with his new team in Week 4 against the Colts, especially when it came to aiding the run game. 
news

Cooper Kupp returns to practice

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp was back on the practice field on Wednesday as the Rams prepared for Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Mike LaFleur, Raheem Morris and Chase Blackburn preview Week 5 vs. Eagles

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn's Week 5 press conferences as the team continues its preparation for Sunday's game against the Eagles at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 5 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Eagles Week 5 regular season game on Sunday, Oct. 8. 
news

Where Are They Now? Former Pro Bowl DB Rod Perry

Former Pro Bowl defensive back Rod Perry looks back at a legendary career in Horns, and details how a long career in coaching was just as rewarding as his playing days with the Rams.  
news

Tyler Higbee talks about OT win against the Colts, his recent contract extension & thoughts on Puka Nacua's historic start | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 104

On the latest episode of Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee talks about Sunday's exciting overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts, reflects on his recent contract extension & shares his thoughts on rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua's historic start. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 5

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 5 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. 
news

First Look: Rams host defending NFC Champion Eagles at SoFi Stadium in Week 5

An early preview of Sunday's Week 5 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium.
news

McVay: Matthew Stafford (hip) 'should be good to go' for Week 5 vs. Eagles, plus updates on Kyren Williams, Tyler Higbee, Alaric Jackson, Joe Noteboom, Cooper Kupp and Ochaun Mathis 

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kyren Williams, tight end Tyler Higbee, offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Joe Noteboom, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis heading into Week 5 against the Eagles. 
news

Puka Nacua's first career touchdown is a walk-off winner

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's strong start to his rookie season continued in Week 4 with his first career touchdown being the game-winner in overtime against the Colts. 
Advertising