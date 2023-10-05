From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 5 vs. Eagles

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Oct 04, 2023 at 05:49 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing injury updates, wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ returning to practice and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from the conversation, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"He'll be good." – McVay

  • Running back Kyren Williams not participating in Wednesday's practice is just a precautionary move, as McVay said he expects Williams to play against the Eagles
  • Williams, who sustained a hip contusion against the Colts, is coming off of his first 100-yard rushing game of his career.

"Having as many players as you can get on the field is the goal, and we have a ton of good receivers at this point." – Stafford

  • Asked what excites him about the possibilities with both Kupp and Puka Nacua on the field if Kupp ends up playing on Sunday, Stafford said "it's a great thing" to try to mix and match and find combinations of receivers on the field, plus things the offense can do to help them play to their strengths.
  • Kupp returned to practice on Wednesday.

