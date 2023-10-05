From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 5 vs. Eagles

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing injury updates, wide receiver Cooper Kupp returning to practice and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from the conversation, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"He'll be good." – McVay
- Running back Kyren Williams not participating in Wednesday's practice is just a precautionary move, as McVay said he expects Williams to play against the Eagles
- Williams, who sustained a hip contusion against the Colts, is coming off of his first 100-yard rushing game of his career.
"Having as many players as you can get on the field is the goal, and we have a ton of good receivers at this point." – Stafford
- Asked what excites him about the possibilities with both Kupp and Puka Nacua on the field if Kupp ends up playing on Sunday, Stafford said "it's a great thing" to try to mix and match and find combinations of receivers on the field, plus things the offense can do to help them play to their strengths.
- Kupp returned to practice on Wednesday.