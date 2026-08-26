Al'zillion "AZ" Hamilton turning extra practice reps and lessons from veterans into a preseason interception for the Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — On third and long, Saints quarterback Zach Wilson dropped back to pass during the second quarter against the Rams. Cornerback Al'zillion "AZ" Hamilton was in coverage and decided to switch up his approach after indications from the sideline.

"I was off at first, but I heard my coach saying, 'Go press it.' That's something we preach a lot over here, so I went to go press," Hamilton told therams.com, recalling the play.

On a curl route, the receiver cut back, but Hamilton was right with him. Wilson made a split second decision to fire it over the middle, but the receiver had already cut back and that gave Hamilton the perfect opportunity to jump the route.

"So I kind of dove out there and just made a play," Hamilton said. "Just getting a pick was a dream come true, I dreamed of getting a pick in the NFL."

For the Rams, the interception against the Saints was the first turnover of the preseason in what ended up being a three-turnover day. For Hamilton, the interception was "a dream com true" and also a is a byproduct of the hard work he's put in since joining the Rams' roster as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State.

In two preseason games, Hamilton has recorded nine tackles, one interception and two passes defended. But arguably more impressive has been Hamilton's work ethic at Rams Training Camp at LMU and upon returning to the Woodland Hills facility. Far after the vast majority of players left the field at the conclusion of practice on Monday, Hamilton decided to put in a few extra reps, working with third-year cornerback Josh Wallace who was also an undrafted rookie out of Michigan just two seasons ago.

"Extra reps, just talking ball with the vets, learning from them, but just taking in abilities that I have brought from college and learning more to add to my game," Hamilton said when asked why he puts in extra reps after practice. "Josh Wallace is a guy I talk to a lot. He's always helping me out, and I'm always getting a little extra work with him too on the field."

Having a resource like Wallace who was undrafted and ended up making the initial 53-man roster has been imperative to Hamilton's experience thus far as a way to take in as much information as possible. It's also a two-way street to helping Wallace become a stronger leader for younger players like Hamilton.

"He went undrafted, so it's a guy that I'm asking questions a lot to make sure I know how to make the team and what I can do to show these coaches that I want to be here and just coming to work every day," Hamilton said of Wallace's impact on him. "I think that's the biggest thing, and just being consistent on the field, putting in work as much as you can."

In addition to learning from Wallace, Hamilton quickly took note of the opportunity to learn from fellow former Bulldogs. Veteran wide receiver Davante Adams has been a great resource for Hamilton, as well as running back Ronnie Rivers who Hamilton has noted his ability to impact the game on multiple levels.

"I've been watching Davante Adams for a long time, and it's crazy being on the same as him, and then just talk to him here and there too," Hamilton said. "Then Ronnie, I played with him my true freshman season, so it was cool to reunite with him and everything. I chop it up with him sometimes too, just figure out how to make an impact special teams."

Outside of learning from a guy like Rivers, the bolstered Rams secondary this season provides multiple high-profile cornerbacks like Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson who Hamilton has tried to pull aspects of their game from to make them his own.

"For Trent, I just love watching his game," Hamilton said. "We're similar height, so I try to take in everything he doing in press tech and how he played the game on certain certain splits. I always look at what he's doing. Then J-Wat is a guy that keeps it real with me. He tells me 'you got to challenge these receivers,' and that's something I'm taking in, challenging receivers. You can't worry about losing as a corner, and that's something he told me and I just took to heart."