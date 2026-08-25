Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen to and live stream 2026 Preseason Week 3

MATCHUP

The Rams play the Chargers on Thursday at SoFi Stadium for Week 3 of the NFL preseason, in what will be the final preseason game. The two teams have met in every preseason since 2021 and won three of the five meetings. The two teams will meet again in the regular season in Week 8 on Nov. 1. Their last regular-season meeting was in Week 17 of the 2022 season on Jan. 1, 2023, when the Chargers won 31-10. Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield went 11-for-19 passing for 132 yards and running back Cam Akers had 19 rushes for 123 yards.