Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen to and live stream 2026 Preseason Week 3

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Chargers preseason game on Thursday, August 27, 2026.
MATCHUP
The Rams play the Chargers on Thursday at SoFi Stadium for Week 3 of the NFL preseason, in what will be the final preseason game. The two teams have met in every preseason since 2021 and won three of the five meetings. The two teams will meet again in the regular season in Week 8 on Nov. 1. Their last regular-season meeting was in Week 17 of the 2022 season on Jan. 1, 2023, when the Chargers won 31-10. Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield went 11-for-19 passing for 132 yards and running back Cam Akers had 19 rushes for 123 yards.
Kickoff for Thursday's game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. pacific time on Rams TV affiliate KCBS and radio affiliate ESPN LA 710 AM.
TOP PRESEASON PERFORMERS
Rams:
QB Ty Simpson (29/37 passing, 263 yards, 2 TDs)
RB Jarquez Hunter (21 rushes, 103 yards, 1 TD)
WR Brennan Presley (8 receptions, 93 yards)
OLB Wesley Bailey (7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble, 4 QB hits)
CB Al'zillion "AZ" Hamilton (9 tackles, 2 passes defended, 1 INT)
Chargers:
QB Trey Lance (22/36 passing, 237 yards, 1 INT, 5 rushes, 69 yards)
RB Greg Desrosiers Jr. (14 rushes, 48 yards)
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (6 receptions, 72 yards)
DT Jahmeer Carter (4 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack)
LB Junior Colson (5 tackles, 1 pass defended, 1 INT, 1 TD)
HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-CHARGERS ON TV?
- TV Coverage: CBS LA (locally in Los Angeles, plus other TV partners – see below)
- Play-by-Play: JB Long
- Color Analysts: Rob Havenstein and Jourdan Rodrigue
- Sideline reporter: Darren Haynes
Preseason TV:
- KOAT ABC 7 – Albuquerque, NM
- KTVB NBC 7 – Boise, ID
- BAK CBS 29 – Bakersfield, CA
- KSEE NBC 24 – Fresno, CA
- KESQ ABC 3 – Palm Springs, CA
- KCRA NBC 3 – Sacramento, CA
- KEYT ABC 3 – Santa Barbara/Santa Maria/San Luis Obispo, CA
- KGTV ABC 10 – San Diego, CA
- KHII Channel 9 – Honolulu, HI
- KJZZ Channel 14 – Salt Lake City, UT
- KNSN Nevada Sports Net – Reno, NV
- NYUR CW 13 – Anchorage, AK
- NATN CW 2 – Fairbanks, AK
- NJUD CW 8 – Juneau, AK
WATCH ON MOBILE
A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market:
HOW CAN I LISTEN TO RAMS-CHARGERS ON THE RADIO?
Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM
- Play-by-Play: Camryn Irwin
- Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
- Sideline Reporter: D'Marco Farr
ESPN LA's affiliate radio stations:
Domestic Markets:
- KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM – Banning, CA
- KFIG/1430 AM – Fresno, CA
- KRHQ/102.3 FM – Palm Springs, CA
- KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
- KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
- KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
- KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM – Santa Maria, CA
- KMZQ/670 AM – Las Vegas, NV
- KNZR/1560 AM & 97.7 FM – Bakersfield, CA
- KVTA/1590 AM – Oxnard/Ventura, CA
- KTMS/990 AM – Santa Barbara, CA
- KIKI/990 AM – Honolulu, HI
International Markets:
- LiSTNR App - Australia
- W Radio - Mexico
Spanish Radio coverage: La Primera Radio 1330 AM
- Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
- Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez
La Primera Radio's affiliate radio stations:
- KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA
SiriusXM Radio coverage:
- Channel 383 - NFL Play-by-Play
WHERE CAN I FIND RAMS SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE?
Instagram: @rams
Facebook: /rams
X (formerly known as Twitter): @RamsNFL
TikTok: @rams
PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM
Make predictions on what you think will happen this season at therams.com/pickem/play for a chance to win the following prizes.
Weekly prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Single Game Tickets to a Future Rams home game
- 2nd Place – Player Signed Jersey
- 3rd Place – Player Signed Football
- 4th Place – Player Signed Mini Helmet
- 5th Place – $75 Pechanga Resort Casino Resort Credit
Season-long prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Night Stay at Pechanga + $250 Resort Credit + Hot Air Balloon Ride for 2