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McVay: Rams will carry 3 QBs on initial 53-man roster, still deciding on allocation of reps in final preseason game against Chargers and backup for Week 1

Aug 25, 2026 at 01:34 PM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — On Tuesday, head coach Sean McVay stated that the Rams are "going to have three quarterbacks on this team that are going to be good football players."

When asked to confirm the Rams will carry three quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster, McVay responded by saying "yes, that will be the case." Through a training camp of testing out different allocations of reps at the quarterback position, this is the most concrete decision McVay and his staff have made regarding the quarterback depth.

Although there is more certainty with how many quarterbacks will make the 53-man roster, it remains to be seen how the allocation of reps will unfold in the final preseason game against the Chargers on Thursday between Stetson Bennett IV, Ty Simpsonand potentially Matthew Caldwell. That decision will come after McVay talks with associate coordinator/quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone, including seeing if Caldwell can also receive snaps on Thursday.

So far, McVay has only definitively said that Simpson will play.

"I got to really sit down, talk to Dave, kind of look at the totality of it all," McVay said. "I would like to be able to figure out how to get Matthew Caldwell some time too. He's earned the right to be able to get out there. But to sit here and say that they're both going to play, I mean, there's a good chance of that, and whether Stetson does or not. But I think it's important for Ty and Matthew Caldwell to get some more (reps)."

Similarly, the decision for who will be Matthew Stafford's backup also has yet to be determined.

"We feel fortunate that you got two guys that we believe in, feel really good about," McVay said in reference to Bennett and Simpson. "One of those guys will be the backup in Australia."

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