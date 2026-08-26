5 players to watch: Rams at Chargers, 2026 Preseason Week 3

Tacking on 103 yards on the ground and a touchdown through the Rams' first two preseason games, Hunter leads the team in both rushing categories and could have an opportunity to receive more snaps on Thursday against the Chargers to boost his resume heading into the regular season. Those 103 yards have also come on just 21 carries, good for 4.9 yards per attempt.

"It was an awesome run by Jarquez Hunter to be able to get the last touchdown," McVay said postgame Saturday after Hunter's touchdown against the Saints. "I think it will probably go down as a rushing stat when Ty got through the progressions and threw a lateral to him on a check down. He makes an incredible amount of guys miss, takes a big hit and pops up. Looked like he was talking crap to the sideline too."