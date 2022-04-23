Matthew Stafford: "I want to continue to gain ownership of what we're doing as an offense" 

Stafford grasped the Rams' system so well that his 4,886 passing yards not only were good for third-most in the NFL, but also set a franchise record during the league's first season of its 17-game era. Meanwhile, his 41 passing touchdowns also tied Kurt Warner's single-season franchise record.

From his perspective, the way to achieve a greater command of the offense is by teaching it to new players, whether it be veterans like wide receiver Allen Robinson or the rookies who will arrive next month.

"Just being in those situations where mentally you're challenged is what makes you sharp and makes you on this thing," Stafford said. "So that's kind of my mindset when it comes to the mental aspect of what we're doing as an offense."

That process will also involve working with a new offensive coordinator in Liam Coen and a somewhat-new quarterbacks coach in Zac Robinson, who was assistant quarterbacks coach working under former offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell last season. Coen is back for a second stint on the coaching staff while Robinson will enter his fourth season on staff, so they have a strong understanding of how the Rams' offense operates and what head coach Sean McVay wants to run.

Stafford's interactions with Coen and Robinson have been "pretty casual" so far, given Phase I of the offseason program is limited to just meetings and strength and conditioning workouts, but he is enjoying working with them.

"Today was kind of our first day and Liam got up there and did a really nice job, just kind of talking through some of the things we're going to do and be as an offense," Stafford said. "I think his relationship with Sean is a really strong one, obviously having some past and been here before with him, so they understand how each other work. That's great for us as a team and great for us as an offense. And then Zac, like you said, I've known him for quite a while. Just watching him grow in his role is going to be great. I think he's a really talented coach, and a guy that's got a bright future. So it's been a lot of fun, both last year with Zac and now this year was he and Liam kind of running the show."

The Rams seek to evolve their offense in order to help themselves repeat as Super Bowl champions. During that time, Stafford will also be as involved as he possibly can in helping others learn it.