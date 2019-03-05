Daily Dose: A realistic free agency target, Gurley gives back

Marcus Mosher of Bleacher Report says do not rule out the Rams' adding proven veteran talent to their roster in free agency, tabbing Packers linebacker Clay Matthews as the defending NFC Champs' realistic target in the upcoming open market.

EDGE Clay Matthews: "Matthews' production has dipped over the past four seasons, totaling just 22.5 sacks in his last 55 starts. However, putting him on the same defense as Aaron Donald might help rejuvenate his career. Matthews turns 33 in May but could still be a quality starter in Phillip's defense, if he comes cheaply."