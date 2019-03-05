Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: A realistic free agency target, Gurley gives back

Mar 05, 2019 at 09:45 AM
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Tuesday, March 5th about your Los Angeles Rams.

REALISTIC FA TARGET

Marcus Mosher of Bleacher Report says do not rule out the Rams' adding proven veteran talent to their roster in free agency, tabbing Packers linebacker Clay Matthews as the defending NFC Champs' realistic target in the upcoming open market.

Mosher sees Matthews making the switch to edge rusher to fit into defensive coordinator Wade Phillips' 4-3 scheme.

EDGE Clay Matthews: "Matthews' production has dipped over the past four seasons, totaling just 22.5 sacks in his last 55 starts. However, putting him on the same defense as Aaron Donald might help rejuvenate his career. Matthews turns 33 in May but could still be a quality starter in Phillip's defense, if he comes cheaply."

For Mosher's realistic target for each team, click here.

WOODS RECEIVES TOP GRADE

Wide receiver Robert Woods was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded Ram on offense in the 2018.

Woods posted a career high in receptions (86), receiving yards (1219), and touchdowns (6) in his sixth NFL season.

GURLEY GIVING BACK

Running back Todd Gurley returned to his home state of North Carolina to give out school supplies at a local elementary school on Monday.

