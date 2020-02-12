Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: Cooks reflects on 2019, provides offseason update

Feb 12, 2020 at 10:23 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the offseason, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Wednesday, February 12 about your Los Angeles Rams.

DailyDoseFeb12

COOKS LOOKS BACK ON 2019 SEASON, PROVIDES OFFSEASON UPDATE

Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks recently spoke with Doug Farrar of USA TODAY's Touchdown Wire to reflect on his 2019 season and share what he's been up to since it ended.

Here's an excerpt from Farrar's piece, which explains why Cooks will come back with a different mindset after how last year went.

"For me, I have that feeling like somebody took something away from me. It's something that's so important, you want to do whatever it takes to get back to where you were, and better," Cooks told Farrar. "For us as a team, you look at the fact that the year before, we went to the Super Bowl, and last year, we went through a lot of ups and downs. Personally, I just want to be the best I can possibly be to help my team get out of some of those situations. I feel like I truly am more hungry — like that hunger I had before I made it into the league. That fight and that want and that desire from my childhood has risen back to to the surface after what went on last year."

Click here to read Farrar's full article.

RAMS CLOSE TO BEING BACK TO A PLAYOFF TEAM

Bleacher Report identified five teams who can return to the playoffs by addressing one key area.

The Rams were among those five teams, and BR's Chris Roling identified the starting offensive line as what they improve.

Roling's full breakdown on the Rams can be read here.

Related Content

news

Daily Dose: NFL.com identifies Les Snead's best picks as Rams GM

NFL Media's Charley Casserly, former GM of the Washington Redskins and Houston Texans, pinpoints Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead's best picks, top value pick and tendencies since 2012.

news

Daily Dose: Michael Brockers talks free agency with Chris Long, Isaac Bruce on his Hall of Fame journey

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers, who will reportedly re-sign with the Rams, joined former teammate Chris Long's podcast to talk free agency and more. Plus, former Ram Isaac Bruce discusses his Hall of Fame journey.

news

Daily Dose: Remaining Rams' offseason needs, potential target after the first week of free agency

As free agency continues, various experts recommend positions for the Los Angeles Rams to address plus a possible target.

news

Daily Dose: PFF says this prospect is a fit for the Rams

Pro Football Focus identifies an NFL Draft prospect which best addresses a key Los Angeles Rams need and fits what they like to do.

news

Daily Dose: Free agent needs and targets for the Rams according to NFL.com and PFF

NFL.com identifies the Rams' three biggest needs heading into free agency, while Pro Football Focus suggests a player Los Angeles should target.

news

Daily Dose: Rams' offseason program dates set

Check out the Los Angeles Rams' key offseason program dates here.

news

Daily Dose: Rams' primary offseason need according to PFF

Pro Football Focus explains what the Los Angeles Rams' first objective should be this offseason.

news

Daily Dose: PFF considers Littleton among most efficient tacklers at linebacker

Pro Football Focus considers Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton one of the most efficient tacklers at his position.

news

Daily Dose: PFF recognizes Donald again, UCLA RB inspired by Rams

How the Rams served as a source of inspiration for UCLA's Joshua Kelley, plus DT Aaron Donald gets more honors from PFF.

news

Daily Dose: Free agency predictions for the Rams

NFL.com says this free agent should remain with the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Daily Dose: Todd Gurley is a fan of the XFL

Rams running back Todd Gurley joined Chargers running back Melvin Gordon at the L.A. Wildcats' XFL home opener over the weekend.

news

Daily Dose: Kenny Young hosts first event from his foundation

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young made a memorable visit to Grape Street Elementary School.

Advertising