Daily Dose: Cooks reflects on 2019, provides offseason update

"For me, I have that feeling like somebody took something away from me. It's something that's so important, you want to do whatever it takes to get back to where you were, and better," Cooks told Farrar. "For us as a team, you look at the fact that the year before, we went to the Super Bowl, and last year, we went through a lot of ups and downs. Personally, I just want to be the best I can possibly be to help my team get out of some of those situations. I feel like I truly am more hungry — like that hunger I had before I made it into the league. That fight and that want and that desire from my childhood has risen back to to the surface after what went on last year."