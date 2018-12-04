Daily Dose: Dante Fowler is Fitting in Just Fine

FOWLER FITTING IN

On Tuesday, ESPN's Lindsey Thiry wrote about how outside linebacker Dante Fowler is fitting in with the Los Angeles defense. Fowler told Thiry his time at the University of Florida prepared him for playing a big part in the Rams' defense — which he certainly did on Sunday against the Lions.

"Coach Muschamp did a really good job in college of getting me ready for these type of defenses," said Fowler, who had 14.5 sacks and five forced fumbles in three seasons at Florida. "So when I came in, you know it really wasn't that hard. I was just able to adapt."

On Sunday, Fowler played in 86 percent of the defensive snaps. It was his most productive game with the Rams as he recorded a sack and had three tackles for loss.

Fowler joined the Rams just prior to meeting the Saints in New Orleans Week 9. The former No. 3 overall pick has two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in that time.

To view Thiry's full article, click here.

GOFF'S LONGEST TD

ESPN compiled a list of the longest touchdown passes this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Quarterback Jared Goff's 60.5 yard (through the air) pass to wide receiver Brandin Cooks comes in as No. 4 on the list.