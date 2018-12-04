Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: Dante Fowler is Fitting in Just Fine

Dec 04, 2018 at 09:55 AM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Tuesday, December 4th about your Los Angeles Rams.

dd_12_4_18

FOWLER FITTING IN

On Tuesday, ESPN's Lindsey Thiry wrote about how outside linebacker Dante Fowler is fitting in with the Los Angeles defense. Fowler told Thiry his time at the University of Florida prepared him for playing a big part in the Rams' defense — which he certainly did on Sunday against the Lions. 

"Coach Muschamp did a really good job in college of getting me ready for these type of defenses," said Fowler, who had 14.5 sacks and five forced fumbles in three seasons at Florida. "So when I came in, you know it really wasn't that hard. I was just able to adapt."

On Sunday, Fowler played in 86 percent of the defensive snaps. It was his most productive game with the Rams as he recorded a sack and had three tackles for loss.

Fowler joined the Rams just prior to meeting the Saints in New Orleans Week 9. The former No. 3 overall pick has two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in that time.

To view Thiry's full article, click here.

GOFF'S LONGEST TD

ESPN compiled a list of the longest touchdown passes this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Quarterback Jared Goff's 60.5 yard (through the air) pass to wide receiver Brandin Cooks comes in as No. 4 on the list. 

The 47-yard touchdown was Cooks' first touchdown reception as a Ram.

2019 MOCK DRAFT

According to Matt Miller of the Bleacher Report, the Rams will be in need of an edge rusher come draft time. Miller anticipates a Dante Fowler departure in free agency and says L.A.'s best option, possibly picking at No. 32 come April might be University of Michigan standout Chase Winovich.

Here's why:

The Pick: EDGE Chase Winovich, Michigan

The Rams are renting Dante Fowler Jr. for one season until he becomes a free agent. That means if he leaves, as league sources expect, the team will be left with a hole at defensive end that could be filled in a very deep edge-rusher class.

Chase Winovich is one of the best pursuit players in college football. He uses his hands well, can shoot inside gaps or loop around tackles, and has produced well in the Michigan defense. In a Rams defense that loves to vary where Fowler lines up and how he attacks, Winovich is a natural fit.

To view Miller's entire early mock draft, click here.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Robert Woods and Matthew Stafford excited for start of 2021 season

What Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Robert Woods and quarterback Matthew Stafford had to about the status of the team as they prepare for their Sunday Night Football 2021 regular season-opener against the Chicago Bears. 
news

Brian Allen talks overcoming injury & COVID-19 while learning to be 'a more complete center' in Rams Revealed podcast Ep. 67

Los Angeles Rams OL Brian Allen sits down with J.B. Long on this episode of Rams Revealed to talk about being the starting center in the Matthew Stafford era and overcoming his knee injury & COVID-19.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 1

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into the 2021 season opener.  
news

50/50 Raffle supporting the Los Angeles Rams Foundation is coming to SoFi Stadium! 

Win big when you support the Los Angeles Rams Foundation and play the 50/50 Raffle! Since the launch of the 50/50 Raffle in 2017, the Los Angeles Rams Foundation has awarded over $500,000 to nonprofit organizations throughout Los Angeles with the support of Rams fans at each home game. 
Advertising