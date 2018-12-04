Daily Dose: Dante Fowler is Fitting in Just Fine

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Tuesday, December 4th about your Los Angeles Rams.
FOWLER FITTING IN
On Tuesday, ESPN's Lindsey Thiry wrote about how outside linebacker Dante Fowler is fitting in with the Los Angeles defense. Fowler told Thiry his time at the University of Florida prepared him for playing a big part in the Rams' defense — which he certainly did on Sunday against the Lions.
"Coach Muschamp did a really good job in college of getting me ready for these type of defenses," said Fowler, who had 14.5 sacks and five forced fumbles in three seasons at Florida. "So when I came in, you know it really wasn't that hard. I was just able to adapt."
On Sunday, Fowler played in 86 percent of the defensive snaps. It was his most productive game with the Rams as he recorded a sack and had three tackles for loss.
Fowler joined the Rams just prior to meeting the Saints in New Orleans Week 9. The former No. 3 overall pick has two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in that time.
To view Thiry's full article, click here.
GOFF'S LONGEST TD
ESPN compiled a list of the longest touchdown passes this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Quarterback Jared Goff's 60.5 yard (through the air) pass to wide receiver Brandin Cooks comes in as No. 4 on the list.
The 47-yard touchdown was Cooks' first touchdown reception as a Ram.
2019 MOCK DRAFT
According to Matt Miller of the Bleacher Report, the Rams will be in need of an edge rusher come draft time. Miller anticipates a Dante Fowler departure in free agency and says L.A.'s best option, possibly picking at No. 32 come April might be University of Michigan standout Chase Winovich.
Here's why:
The Pick: EDGE Chase Winovich, Michigan
The Rams are renting Dante Fowler Jr. for one season until he becomes a free agent. That means if he leaves, as league sources expect, the team will be left with a hole at defensive end that could be filled in a very deep edge-rusher class.
Chase Winovich is one of the best pursuit players in college football. He uses his hands well, can shoot inside gaps or loop around tackles, and has produced well in the Michigan defense. In a Rams defense that loves to vary where Fowler lines up and how he attacks, Winovich is a natural fit.
To view Miller's entire early mock draft, click here.