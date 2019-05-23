Daily Dose: Donald makes the All-Small team 

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Thursday, May 23 about your Los Angeles Rams.
McVAY's SB CHANCE
A team of NFL.com analysts submitted their picks for which head coach will come away with his first Lombardi Trophy in 2019, and Jeremy Bergman says it'll be second time's the charm for Sean McVay at Super Bowl LIV in Miami.
Bergman says the 33-year-old head coach has broken convention before and can once again year three in L.A.
"Twenty-eight years Reid's junior, McVay has a better shot than the Chiefs' skipper and other Lombardi-less head coaches, like Jason Garrett, Mike Zimmer, Dan Quinn and Anthony Lynn, to claim his first title this season. The Rams return essentially the same roster as their NFC title-winning unit from a year ago, save for interior losses on both sides of the line. The NFC West, though unpredictable, should be theirs, and the conference is deeper than it is top-heavy."
GOFF's PROJECTED STATS
Quarterback Jared Goff posted career highs in year two under McVay, tallying 4,688 yards passing and 32 touchdowns, while completing 64 percent of his attempts.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport says despite a powerful wide receiver trio and running back Todd Gurley at his side, Goff won't top his 2018 number in year four.
Here's Davenport's projected stat line for the signal caller:
Projected Stats: 332 completions, 538 attempts, 4,301 yards, 31 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 35 carries, 103 yards, 1 touchdown
ALL-SMALL TEAM
Andy Benoit of Sports Illustrated put defensive tackle Aaron Donald on his 'All-Small' team — a team of players who are notably lighter and shorter than the average weight and height of players at their position.
Donald, 6-foot-1, 280 pounds, is joined by the Lions' Trey Flowers, the Cardinals' Darius Philon, and the Ravens' Willie Henry at the defensive tackle spot.
