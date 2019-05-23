Daily Dose: Donald makes the All-Small team 

McVAY's SB CHANCE

A team of NFL.com analysts submitted their picks for which head coach will come away with his first Lombardi Trophy in 2019, and Jeremy Bergman says it'll be second time's the charm for Sean McVay at Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Bergman says the 33-year-old head coach has broken convention before and can once again year three in L.A.

"Twenty-eight years Reid's junior, McVay has a better shot than the Chiefs' skipper and other Lombardi-less head coaches, like Jason Garrett, Mike Zimmer, Dan Quinn and Anthony Lynn, to claim his first title this season. The Rams return essentially the same roster as their NFC title-winning unit from a year ago, save for interior losses on both sides of the line. The NFC West, though unpredictable, should be theirs, and the conference is deeper than it is top-heavy."