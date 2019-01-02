Daily Dose: Donald Named a PFF All-Pro

PLAYOFF CONFIDENTIAL

ESPN's NFL Nation Reporters gathered anonymous thoughts from players, coaches, and team personnel on each Super Bowl contender. Here's what was said about the NFC's No. 2 seed Rams.

Who scares you more: running back Todd Gurley or pass-rusher Aaron Donald?

One player believes Donald is the best defensive tackle of this generation and said his ability to "wreck an entire offensive game plan" is something only a few players in league history have been able to do.

How do you attack the Rams' defensive front (Donald, Ndamukong Suh and Michael Brockers)?

One player said, "keeping them off-balance and honest by establishing a run game and mixing in play-action" and "avoiding negative plays that lead to long yardage situations."

Which Rams receiver can do the most damage: Brandin Cooks or Robert Woods?

Responses here were more mixed, with a slight edge to Woods. Woods' ability to "align and succeed outside the numbers and in the slot" makes him the Rams' most versatile and dangerous pass-catcher because he can beat opponents in so many ways.