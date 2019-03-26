Daily Dose: Donald named L.A. co-sportsman of the year

NFL.com's Dan Parr laid out the Rams' top five needs headed into the 2019 NFL Draft on Monday. Parr says most of the Rams' attention in the draft should be spent on the offensive and defensive line, but adding depth at skilled positions isn't out of the question.

Biggest needs: OL, DT, edge, RB, ILB - "They should be looking to fill the void that was left at the pivot when John Sullivan's contract option was declined. Of course, it's also not too early to add a potential left tackle of the future, with Andrew Whitworth now 37. There's a hole to fill at defensive tackle, with Ndamukong Suh on the open market. Oh, and I don't think anyone will underestimate the important business of adding depth behind Todd Gurley after his injury issues last season. Dante Fowler and Clay Matthews might only be short-term help for the edge rush."