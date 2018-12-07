Daily Dose: Donald Named Sports Illustrated's Performer of the Year

SI's PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Sports Illustrated named Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald as its 'Performer of the Year' for 2018.

On Thursday, Sports Illustrated's Jenna West said Donald embodies the Performer of the Year title. Donald leads the NFL with 16.5 sacks and has 20 tackles for a loss, 32 quarterback hits, and four forced fumbles in 2018.

The award is granted to an individual who leaves their mark on the 2018 season, according to West. The Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year award ceremony will take place Dec. 11 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

SACK RECORD POSSIBILITY

On Friday, the Ringer's Riley McAtee doubled back on his mid-season claim that Donald breaking the NFL sack record is impossible.

"So much for impossible. A month and a half later, Donald has not only maintained his first-half success, but he's actually upped his pace, recording 6.5 sacks in the four games since the season's midway mark. He now has 16.5 sacks, and with four games to go, he's on pace to finish the season with 22.0, just half a sack shy of Strahan's record."

On Thursday, Donald said, "Anything is possible" regarding the record. No. 99 has 1.5 sacks in his career against the Chicago Bears.