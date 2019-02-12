Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: Five possible offseason moves in L.A.

Feb 12, 2019 at 09:50 AM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Tuesday, February 12th about your Los Angeles Rams.

DzOjPIBUYAAB9r3

FIVE OFFSEASON MOVES

ESPN's Bill Barnwell has five offseason moves for the Rams to improve in year three under head coach Sean McVay.

Barnewell says L.A. should start by keeping around some key veterans before making moves regarding its first-round draft pick and the free agent market.

Here's a little of what he had to say about each move:

1. Convince Andrew Whitworth to come back:

"The easiest way for the Rams to disappoint in 2019 is for their offensive line to take a step backward."

2. Bring back Rodger Saffold and C.J. Anderson:

"Anderson and Los Angeles seems like a good fit for all parties involved after the former Broncos back came off the street and excelled in December and January."

3. Trade down from the 31st pick:

"It's more important that L.A. comes away with two or three solid contributors from this draft who can succeed for cheap over the next few seasons than go after one player with a slightly stronger chance of becoming a star, especially as the team continues to lock in the core of this squad."

4. Sign Clay Matthews and wait out the market on veterans:

"Matthews is almost too obvious of a fit. The Rams are thin on the edge and probably won't be able to afford to bring back Dante Fowler Jr. Matthews grew up in Southern California and walked on at USC, playing for the Trojans in the same stadium that is now the Rams' home."

5. Don't extend Jared Goff this offseason:

"There's no rush here. Get another year of information, and if Goff is the player the Rams think he is, they'll still have tons of leverage to extend him after Year 4."

For more on each possible offseason move, click here.

DONALD IS JUST DIFFERENT

USA TODAY's Cameron DaSilva tweeted on Monday, showing just how dominant defensive tackle Aaron Donald was in his second-straight AP Defensive Player of the Year campaign.

Donald led the league in sacks, tackles for loss, and quarterback hits in 2018.

MAKE OR BREAK OFFSEASON

Kristopher Knox of the Bleacher Report called this offseason "Make or Break" for the Rams. Knox points out that while last year's offseason paid off in L.A., the amount of critical pieces facing free agency makes this offseason just as important with hopes for another shot at the Lombardi in 2019. 

"There are a lot of big decisions to make too. A number of crucial players—including Suh, safety Lamarcus Joyner, linebacker Dante Fowler Jr., running back C.J. Anderson, left guard Rodger Saffold and cornerback Sam Shields—are set to become free agents, meaning L.A. will need to prioritize accordingly."

For the entire article, click here.

