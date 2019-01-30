Daily Dose: Five ways the Rams can win Super Bowl LIII

NFL.com's Bucky Brooks has five ways the Rams can win Super Bowl LIII. Brooks says the Rams will have to run the ball well through running back Todd Gurley to get the job done against the Patriots on Sunday, and the Rams' running back duo could give L.A. the advantage late.

"[I] believe the Rams' 1-2 punch at running back should actually enable Gurley to be a more important part of the game plan, because he should be fresher and more explosive in the fourth quarter. Sure, Anderson's emergence has led to some questions about which runner is a better fit in the offense during this playoff run, but I see it as McVay understanding the strengths of his best players and putting each of his runners in an ideal situation to succeed. Anderson is a downhill runner adept at finding creases on inside-zone runs, while Gurley is at his best attacking the perimeter on off-tackle plunges. When used as a tandem, they wear down opponents and allow the Rams to control the game with their offense (see: Divisional Round vs. Dallas)."