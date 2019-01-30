Daily Dose: Five ways the Rams can win Super Bowl LIII

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Wednesday, January 30th about your Los Angeles Rams.
5 WAYS TO WIN IT ALL
NFL.com's Bucky Brooks has five ways the Rams can win Super Bowl LIII. Brooks says the Rams will have to run the ball well through running back Todd Gurley to get the job done against the Patriots on Sunday, and the Rams' running back duo could give L.A. the advantage late.
"[I] believe the Rams' 1-2 punch at running back should actually enable Gurley to be a more important part of the game plan, because he should be fresher and more explosive in the fourth quarter. Sure, Anderson's emergence has led to some questions about which runner is a better fit in the offense during this playoff run, but I see it as McVay understanding the strengths of his best players and putting each of his runners in an ideal situation to succeed. Anderson is a downhill runner adept at finding creases on inside-zone runs, while Gurley is at his best attacking the perimeter on off-tackle plunges. When used as a tandem, they wear down opponents and allow the Rams to control the game with their offense (see: Divisional Round vs. Dallas)."
For all five ways the Rams can win Super Bowl LIII, click here.
ROMO'S PICK
CBS's color commentator and former Cowboys' quarterback Tony Romo made his pick for Sunday's game, but without revealing the winner on Tuesday. Here's what NFL.com's Herbie Teope recorded Romo predicting at a Tuesday press conference:
"You're going to see real-time adjustment in this football game going on by both sides, and I think that's one of the more enjoyable aspects of this game going in," Romo said. "We're just starting to get into it a little bit more right now, but I think by the end of the week you'll find that this game will start off a certain way, and someone will have an advantage like the Patriots did last week with the Chiefs, and then there will be an adjustment that will be made."
"I'm going to go 28-24 and I think that 24 has the ball at the end and they don't score."
For full article, click here.
ESPN STAFF PICKS
The Patriots edged out the Rams in ESPN's NFL staff Super Bowl predictions on Wednesday.
According to ESPN, of 72 experts who weighed in, the Patriots were favored by 45 of them (62.5 percent), while the Rams claimed 27 votes. Rams NFL Nation reporter Lindsey Thiry took the Rams, however, 28-24.
For the entire list of Super Bowl picks, click here.