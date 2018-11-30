Daily Dose: Goff, Gurley Top Talents Under-25

Top 25 Under 25

Two Rams made Michael Sando's list of the top 25 under-25 players in the NFL. The ESPN writer included both running back Todd Gurley (24) and quarterback Jared Goff (24) in his top 10.

Here's what Sando had to say about L.A.'s young offensive leaders:

3. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Turns 25: Aug. 3, 2019

Gurley leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage since entering the NFL in 2015. Like so many others high on this list, he's in an ideal situation.

"The value of coaching is just so obvious," an evaluator said. "Gurley had a good rushing year as a rookie, a bad rushing year after that, then he got McVay and is suddenly super-elite."

9. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Turns 25: Oct. 14, 2019

Goff is the rare quarterback who has been in only terrible or fantastic situations in terms of the support around him. That overnight change in environment makes Goff a little tougher to evaluate, but all agree that he is an accurate quarterback on the rise.

Goff leads the NFL in yards per pass attempt (9.3) among the 25 players with at least 300 attempts so far this season. He is also first in percentage of passes gaining more than 15 yards (23.4).

To view Sando's full top 25, click here ($).

WEEK 13 PREDICTION

NFL.com's Elliot Harrison doesn't see the Lions tripping up the 10-1 Rams Week 13 in Detroit. Harrison says Detroit's Thanksgiving performance against the Bears should not worry the Rams who are in search of their second-straight NFC West title and a guaranteed playoff spot this weekend.

Here's how Harrison sees things going at Ford Field on Sunday:

Los Angeles Rams 37, Detroit Lions 24

Only two things have stopped the Rams this season: 1) a forced week off and 2) the Saints. Not expecting to add the Lions to that list. While Detroit historically has a penchant for winning these kinds of games out of nowhere, I can't recall a time that the Lions did it against a 10-1 team. Maybe in 1953 or something, but certainly not this pack of Lions. Which part of last week's loss to the Bears gives you confidence in either side of the ball? Sure, the defense only allowed 16 points, but that was with Chicago backup Chase Daniel having virtually zero practice time leading into the game, essentially finding reps in his hotel room. Offensively for Detroit, having injured running back Kerryon Johnson in the lineup to attempt to run the rock and slow this L.A. offense down would be nice. His status is questionable.