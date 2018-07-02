Daily Dose: Goff the Most Important Part for 2018 Success

This offseason, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Monday, July 2nd about your Los Angeles Rams:
Goff Remains Most Important Ram
ESPN's Alden Gonzalez analyzes five players who are crucial for the Los Angeles Rams to achieve success in 2018.
- Jared Goff
- Aaron Donald
- Todd Gurley
- Andrew Whitworth/Rodger Saffold/John Sullivan
- Aqib Talib/Marcus Peters
Even with all the acquisitions the Rams made this offseason, Los Angeles will 'only go as far as Goff takes them.'
"Goff needs to continue to go through his progressions and make sound decisions. He also needs to be more accurate on deep throws and do a better job of holding on to the football in the pocket." - Gonzalez
Rams React to LeBron James to Los Angeles