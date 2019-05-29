Daily Dose: Goff's 25 under 25 ranking

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Wednesday, May 29 about your Los Angeles Rams.
TOP 25 UNDER 25
Quarterback Jared Goff was included in Sean Wagner-McGough's ranking of the top 25 NFL players under the age of 25. The 24-year-old was the only quarterback on the list a year ago, and now comes in at No. 11 — a reflection of Goff's rocky stretch in 2018's second half.
11. QB Jared Goff (24) "Regardless, Goff has been damn good over the past two seasons and he plays the most important position in football. There's no way around that. He deserves a spot on this list, just not as high as the other three quarterbacks."
REMAINING OFFSEASON MOVE
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon has one remaining offseason move for the defending NFC Champs, and it's not adding a pass rusher… for now. Gagnon says the Rams should offer linebacker Cory Littleton a long-term extension.
"Both players are entering contract years (Littleton on a second-round tender, [OLB Dante] Fowler on a one-year prove-it deal), and both have high ceilings. But Littleton is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he emerged as a tremendous leader on defense. Ideally, the Rams can take care of him now and let the (until now) less reliable Fowler prove himself in the fall."
VETERANS WITH SOMETHING TO PROVE
BR's Chris Roling put running back Todd Gurley on his list of veterans who will set out to prove themselves when training camp hits in July. Gurley led the league in touchdowns in back-to-back seasons in 2017 and 2018, but now faces a series of questions heading into year five.
Here's why Roling says Gurley has something to prove come camp:
"However, Gurley missed the final two games of the 2018 regular season with a knee injury, and his usage was surprisingly limited in the playoffs. The Rams added more fuel to those concerns this offseason when they matched an offer sheet for restricted free agent Malcolm Brown and drafted Memphis running back Darrell Henderson at No. 70."
