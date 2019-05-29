Daily Dose: Goff's 25 under 25 ranking

Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon has one remaining offseason move for the defending NFC Champs, and it's not adding a pass rusher… for now. Gagnon says the Rams should offer linebacker Cory Littleton a long-term extension.

"Both players are entering contract years (Littleton on a second-round tender, [OLB Dante] Fowler on a one-year prove-it deal), and both have high ceilings. But Littleton is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he emerged as a tremendous leader on defense. Ideally, the Rams can take care of him now and let the (until now) less reliable Fowler prove himself in the fall."