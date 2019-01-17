Daily Dose: Gurley and Anderson vs. Kamara and Ingram

NFL.com's Nick Shook has his preview for the NFC Championship game between the Rams and Saints and said a trip to the Super Bowl could depends on the performance of running backs Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson against the strong Saints run defense.

"It's extremely difficult to pick against the Saints when they're playing in the Superdome. It's one of the loudest environments in the NFL and this is a stellar Saints squad. But that game last week -- which very well could have ended in a last-second Eagles win, had Alshon Jeffery not had Nick Foles' pass glance off his hands -- raised some concerns about that advantage. These Rams are rolling offensively, thanks to the play of Gurley, Anderson and Goff, and the playcalling of McVay. Los Angeles gets the win on its second try and heads back to Los Angeles with the George Halas Trophy in hand, and perhaps, a bowl of gumbo for Marcus Peters."