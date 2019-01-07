Daily Dose: Gurley can send Rams to NFC Championship 

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Monday, January 7th about your Los Angeles Rams.
COMPENSATORY PICKS
On Monday, Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith reported projections that the Rams will receive two third-round compensatory picks in the 2019 NFL Draft. Smith says losing wide receiver Sammy Watkins and cornerback Trumaine Johnson to free agency was enough to earn L.A. the picks.
"The NFL awards compensatory picks to players who lose free agents and don't sign other free agents to replace them, and the more expensive the free agents you lose, the better the picks you get. The Patriots two third-round picks will be for losing Nate Solder and Malcolm Butler, while the Rams' two third-round picks will be for losing Trumaine Johnson and Sammy Watkins."
However, the first third-round compensatory pick will belong to Jacksonville, completing the midseason deal for OLB Dante Fowler Jr. The Rams also sent Jacksonville a 2020 fifth-round pick to acquire the edge rusher.
UPDATED FPI
ESPN Sports Analytics writer Seth Walder shared an updated look at each remaining team's chance at winning it all after the Wild Card round on Monday. The Rams sit behind the Chiefs and Saints as the most likely to hoist the Lombardi Trophy according to ESPN's FpI projections.
GURLEY IS KEY
The Divisional round is set and ESPN.com's Dan Graziano says the Rams have the best chance at advancing to the NFC Championship game with a strong rushing performance from a healthy Todd Gurley.
Head coach Sean McVay said he expects his star running back to be ready to go come Saturday evening, despite Gurley missing Weeks 16 and 17 dealing with a knee injury. ESPN's early FPI projection gives the Rams a 76 percent chance to beat the Cowboys. Here's how Graziano says that can happen:
Rams' best chance to win: A healthy Todd Gurley. The Rams' star running back sat out the final two games of the regular season with a knee injury. The hope is the bye week helped him heal enough not just to play in this game but also to resume his role as the do-everything back in this offense. Dallas had the fifth-best run defense in the league this season, thanks to brilliant linebacker play by Sean Lee, Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch. It's important that Gurley contributes as a receiver out of the backfield to keep the Cowboys' defense honest.
