Daily Dose: Gurley can send Rams to NFC Championship 

Head coach Sean McVay said he expects his star running back to be ready to go come Saturday evening, despite Gurley missing Weeks 16 and 17 dealing with a knee injury. ESPN's early FPI projection gives the Rams a 76 percent chance to beat the Cowboys. Here's how Graziano says that can happen:

Rams' best chance to win: A healthy Todd Gurley. The Rams' star running back sat out the final two games of the regular season with a knee injury. The hope is the bye week helped him heal enough not just to play in this game but also to resume his role as the do-everything back in this offense. Dallas had the fifth-best run defense in the league this season, thanks to brilliant linebacker play by Sean Lee, Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch. It's important that Gurley contributes as a receiver out of the backfield to keep the Cowboys' defense honest.