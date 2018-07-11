Daily Dose: Gurley Talks LeBron to Lakers, Hyundai Youth Football Camp

"And then you have the Dodgers that made it to the World Series last year. And, obviously, we made the playoffs," Gurley said. "But, hey, they're making the World Series, LeBron's going to The Finals — that kind of motivates like, 'Hey, we need to be right up with these guys and working hard.' So I love it, man. I love it."

Gurley hosted the Hyundai camp for the second straight year, and said he appreciated being asked to come back.

"I had a great time last year here. And to be able to come back and see some familiar faces and just have a good time. Six hours out here, first session then the second session. But it's a good time," Gurley said. "Thankful for Hyundai for having me out here and being able to do this again."

Whenever Gurley does a youth camp, he emphasizes to the campers the importance of respecting and appreciating your parents to the kids. And when relaying why that's the message he wants to leave campers with, Gurley brought up Los Angeles' newest star once again.