Daily Dose: How active will the Rams be in free agency?

FREE AGENCY FORECAST

The NFL's new league year arrives on March 13 and ESPN's NFL Nation reporters have made their projections for which clubs will hit the ground running in free agency. On Monday morning, the analysts categorized how active all 32 teams teams will be in the free agency market this offseason, splitting the list into three categories (1. Aggressive 2. Active, but not breaking the bank 3. Not as active as fans might hope).

The Rams join both the NFC West Seahawks and 49ers in the second category — active without throwing the kitchen sink out in free agency — and Nation reporter Lindsey Thiry points out the Rams aren't afraid to make a splash in free agency, referencing last offseason, while at the same time there are a few gaps to fill.

"This offseason, with quarterback Jared Goff still on his rookie contract, expect them to continue to be a aggressive -- but less so than a year ago because of salary-cap space, coupled with the need to fill a few starting roles."