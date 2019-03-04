Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: How active will the Rams be in free agency?

Mar 04, 2019 at 09:30 AM
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Monday, March 4th about your Los Angeles Rams.

FREE AGENCY FORECAST

The NFL's new league year arrives on March 13 and ESPN's NFL Nation reporters have made their projections for which clubs will hit the ground running in free agency. On Monday morning, the analysts categorized how active all 32 teams teams will be in the free agency market this offseason, splitting the list into three categories (1. Aggressive 2. Active, but not breaking the bank 3. Not as active as fans might hope).

The Rams join both the NFC West Seahawks and 49ers in the second category — active without throwing the kitchen sink out in free agency — and Nation reporter Lindsey Thiry points out the Rams aren't afraid to make a splash in free agency, referencing last offseason, while at the same time there are a few gaps to fill.

"This offseason, with quarterback Jared Goff still on his rookie contract, expect them to continue to be a aggressive -- but less so than a year ago because of salary-cap space, coupled with the need to fill a few starting roles."

For Thiry's full take on the Rams entering free agency and a look at all 32 teams, click here.

TOUGHEST CONTRACT SITUATION

The Rams shortlist of 2018 contributors set to hit free agency will certainly force decisions once the market opens mid-month, and the Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox says veteran left guard Rodger Saffold's contract negotiation could be the toughest this Spring in L.A., considering the offensive lineman's proven value late into his career.

"He's a key piece of L.A.'s offensive line—you know, the one responsible for keeping Jared Goff upright and for opening holes for Todd Gurley—and he's one of the better guards in the league. This means he's extremely important to the entire offense, and he'll be difficult to keep—potentially more so than Suh and Joyner."

For each NFL team's toughest contract decision, click here.

LITTLETON'S BREAKOUT YEAR

Pro Football Focus highlighted third-year linebacker Cory Littleton's production in his first season as the Rams' defensive caller on Sunday.

Littleton led all Rams with 125 tackles in 2018 and also earned his first Pro Bowl nod as a member of the special teams.

