Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: How Kupp's return can help the offense

May 21, 2019 at 09:55 AM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Tuesday, May 21 about your Los Angeles Rams.

TUES_DD_Web

KUPP's PRODUCTION

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry caught up with wide receiver Cooper Kupp following the first day of OTAs from the Rams practice facility at Cal Lutheran University on Monday. Kupp told reporters he was pleased with his progress heading into year three — likely music to the ears of both head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff.

In her Monday article, Thiry shared just how valuable Kupp was in the L.A. offense before he went down Week 10 with a season-ending ACL tear.

"According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Kupp was part of a five-man skill position group that played a league-high 277 snaps together through 10 weeks, prior to Kupp's injury. When Kupp was not on the field, the Rams' first-down percentage dropped from 47 to 38 percent, and without Kupp, Goff's completion percentage fell from 71 to 61 percent, while his yards per attempt dipped from 9.3 to 7.2."

For more on Kupp's progress, click here.

PHOTOS: Rams kick off OTAs

Check out photos of the Los Angeles Rams practicing on Day one of OTAs!

Defensive back (20) Troy Hill of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
1 / 82

Defensive back (20) Troy Hill of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (27) Darrell Henderson of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
2 / 82

Running back (27) Darrell Henderson of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (5) Blake Bortles of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
3 / 82

Quarterback (5) Blake Bortles of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
4 / 82

Cornerback (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Offensive e lineman (72) Aaron Neary and (64) Jamil Demby of the Los Angeles Rams pose after practice during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
5 / 82

Offensive e lineman (72) Aaron Neary and (64) Jamil Demby of the Los Angeles Rams pose after practice during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (57) Natrez Patrick of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
6 / 82

Linebacker (57) Natrez Patrick of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (58) Cory Littleton of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
7 / 82

Linebacker (58) Cory Littleton of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (45) Ogbonnia Okoronkwo of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
8 / 82

Linebacker (45) Ogbonnia Okoronkwo of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (27) Darrell Henderson of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
9 / 82

Running back (27) Darrell Henderson of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
10 / 82

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
11 / 82

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (92) Tanzel Smart of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
12 / 82

Defensive tackle (92) Tanzel Smart of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Guard (60) Brandon Hitner of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
13 / 82

Guard (60) Brandon Hitner of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (42) Josh Carroway of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
14 / 82

Linebacker (42) Josh Carroway of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (53) Justin Lawler of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
15 / 82

Linebacker (53) Justin Lawler of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Center (55) Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
16 / 82

Center (55) Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (15) Alex Bachman of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
17 / 82

Wide receiver (15) Alex Bachman of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (98) Tyrell Thompson of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
18 / 82

Defensive tackle (98) Tyrell Thompson of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (37) Matt Coulburn of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
19 / 82

Running back (37) Matt Coulburn of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams coaches during practice during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
20 / 82

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams coaches during practice during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tight end (84) Romello Booker of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
21 / 82

Tight end (84) Romello Booker of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Safety (46) Nick Scott of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
22 / 82

Safety (46) Nick Scott of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (62) Bryant Jones of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
23 / 82

Defensive tackle (62) Bryant Jones of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
24 / 82

Cornerback (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
25 / 82

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (27) Dont'e Deayon of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
26 / 82

Cornerback (27) Dont'e Deayon of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tight end (81) Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
27 / 82

Tight end (81) Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (83) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
28 / 82

Wide receiver (83) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
29 / 82

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (52) Clay Matthews of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
30 / 82

Linebacker (52) Clay Matthews of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Safety (26) Marqui Christian of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
31 / 82

Safety (26) Marqui Christian of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Safety (39) Jake Gervase of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
32 / 82

Safety (39) Jake Gervase of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tight end (86) Kendall Blanton of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
33 / 82

Tight end (86) Kendall Blanton of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Safety (26) Marqui Christian of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
34 / 82

Safety (26) Marqui Christian of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (47) Ramon Richards of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
35 / 82

Cornerback (47) Ramon Richards of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive end (97) Morgan Fox of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
36 / 82

Defensive end (97) Morgan Fox of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (14) Nsimba Webster of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
37 / 82

Wide receiver (14) Nsimba Webster of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

190520_OTA1_JL_164
38 / 82
Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
39 / 82

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (34) Malcolm Brown of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
40 / 82

Running back (34) Malcolm Brown of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive end (97) Morgan Fox of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
41 / 82

Defensive end (97) Morgan Fox of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
42 / 82

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (51) Dakota Allen of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
43 / 82

Linebacker (51) Dakota Allen of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (27) Darrell Henderson of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
44 / 82

Running back (27) Darrell Henderson of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Safety (24) Taylor Rapp of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
45 / 82

Safety (24) Taylor Rapp of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff and tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams meet after OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
46 / 82

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff and tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams meet after OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams coaches (17) Robert woods during practice during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
47 / 82

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams coaches (17) Robert woods during practice during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (83) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
48 / 82

Wide receiver (83) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (91) Greg Gaines of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
49 / 82

Defensive tackle (91) Greg Gaines of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (87) Austin Proehl of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
50 / 82

Wide receiver (87) Austin Proehl of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (25) Kevin Peterson of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
51 / 82

Cornerback (25) Kevin Peterson of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (11) KhaDarel Hodge of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
52 / 82

Wide receiver (11) KhaDarel Hodge of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Special teams coach John Fassel of the Los Angeles Rams coaches during practice during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
53 / 82

Special teams coach John Fassel of the Los Angeles Rams coaches during practice during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
54 / 82

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (11) KhaDarel Hodge of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
55 / 82

Wide receiver (11) KhaDarel Hodge of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (88) Michael Thomas of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
56 / 82

Wide receiver (88) Michael Thomas of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
57 / 82

Defensive tackle (69) Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
58 / 82

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (58) Cory Littleton of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
59 / 82

Linebacker (58) Cory Littleton of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (94) John Franklin Myers of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
60 / 82

Defensive tackle (94) John Franklin Myers of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (34) Malcolm Brown of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
61 / 82

Running back (34) Malcolm Brown of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (51) Dakota Allen of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
62 / 82

Linebacker (51) Dakota Allen of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (41) David Long, Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
63 / 82

Cornerback (41) David Long, Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Safety (32) Eric Weddle of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
64 / 82

Safety (32) Eric Weddle of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Safety (43) John Johnson III of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
65 / 82

Safety (43) John Johnson III of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
66 / 82

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver er (12) Brandon Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams is covered by (25) Kevin Peterson during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
67 / 82

Wide receiver er (12) Brandon Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams is covered by (25) Kevin Peterson during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (14) Nsimba Webster of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
68 / 82

Wide receiver (14) Nsimba Webster of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

A white horned helmet of the Los Angeles Rams sits on the field during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
69 / 82

A white horned helmet of the Los Angeles Rams sits on the field during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (92) Tanzel Smart of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
70 / 82

Defensive tackle (92) Tanzel Smart of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams poses after practice during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
71 / 82

Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams poses after practice during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Safety (43) John Johnson III of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
72 / 82

Safety (43) John Johnson III of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (3) Jalen Greene of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
73 / 82

Wide receiver (3) Jalen Greene of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Safety (32) Eric Weddle of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
74 / 82

Safety (32) Eric Weddle of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (42) John Kelly of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
75 / 82

Running back (42) John Kelly of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
76 / 82

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
77 / 82

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive back (20) Troy Hill of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
78 / 82

Defensive back (20) Troy Hill of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (88) Michael Thomas of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
79 / 82

Wide receiver (88) Michael Thomas of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (83) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
80 / 82

Wide receiver (83) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tight end (86) Kendall Blanton of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
81 / 82

Tight end (86) Kendall Blanton of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
82 / 82

Defensive tackle (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Monday, May 20 2019, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

L.A.'s BURNING QUESTION

NFL.com's Gennaro Filice is curious what the Rams will get from running back Todd Gurley in year three under McVay. Filice says Gurley has been the pinnacle of the Los Angeles offense in the club's back-to-back NFC West title runs, but his burning question for the Rams heading into 2019 is Which Todd Gurley shows up in September?

Here's what he had to say about L.A.'s star back:

"At this point, it seems like the best-case scenario is that Gurley will play next season with a much more limited workload. This shouldn't bury the Rams' attack, as Les Snead's compiled a well-rounded offensive roster, but it'll be interesting to see just how much of McVay's aforementioned brilliance is predicated on Gurley's individual excellence."

For each NFL team's burning question, click here.

RAMS 'TRIPLETS' RANKED

A panel of CBSSports.com NFL analysts ranked the league's top 'triplets' (QB,WR,RB) as OTAs hit. For the Rams, CBS's Jared Dubin says there's some uncertainty surrounding quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley, and wide receiver Brandin Cooks entering 2019 — perhaps reason for the middle-of-the-pack rating.

No. 15 Los Angeles Rams - "This is a situation where the rampant injury speculation about Gurley is surely affecting things, but Goff's late-season swoon and Super Bowl implosion may be affecting the ranking even more. Cooks leads a wide receiver group that is among the best in football, but it's because the top three guys are all basically about as good as each other -- three really good No. 2 wideouts who happen to be on the same team."

For each NFL 'triplet' ranked, click here.

Related Content

news

Daily Dose: NFL.com identifies Les Snead's best picks as Rams GM

NFL Media's Charley Casserly, former GM of the Washington Redskins and Houston Texans, pinpoints Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead's best picks, top value pick and tendencies since 2012. 
news

Daily Dose: Michael Brockers talks free agency with Chris Long, Isaac Bruce on his Hall of Fame journey

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers, who will reportedly re-sign with the Rams, joined former teammate Chris Long's podcast to talk free agency and more. Plus, former Ram Isaac Bruce discusses his Hall of Fame journey. 
news

Daily Dose: Remaining Rams' offseason needs, potential target after the first week of free agency

As free agency continues, various experts recommend positions for the Los Angeles Rams to address plus a possible target. 
news

Daily Dose: PFF says this prospect is a fit for the Rams

Pro Football Focus identifies an NFL Draft prospect which best addresses a key Los Angeles Rams need and fits what they like to do. 
news

Daily Dose: Free agent needs and targets for the Rams according to NFL.com and PFF

NFL.com identifies the Rams' three biggest needs heading into free agency, while Pro Football Focus suggests a player Los Angeles should target. 
news

Daily Dose: Rams' offseason program dates set

Check out the Los Angeles Rams' key offseason program dates here.
news

Daily Dose: Rams' primary offseason need according to PFF

Pro Football Focus explains what the Los Angeles Rams' first objective should be this offseason.
news

Daily Dose: PFF considers Littleton among most efficient tacklers at linebacker

Pro Football Focus considers Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton one of the most efficient tacklers at his position. 
news

Daily Dose: PFF recognizes Donald again, UCLA RB inspired by Rams

How the Rams served as a source of inspiration for UCLA's Joshua Kelley, plus DT Aaron Donald gets more honors from PFF.
news

Daily Dose: Free agency predictions for the Rams

NFL.com says this free agent should remain with the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Daily Dose: Todd Gurley is a fan of the XFL

Rams running back Todd Gurley joined Chargers running back Melvin Gordon at the L.A. Wildcats' XFL home opener over the weekend. 
news

Daily Dose: Kenny Young hosts first event from his foundation

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young made a memorable visit to Grape Street Elementary School. 
Advertising