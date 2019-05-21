Daily Dose: How Kupp's return can help the offense

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Tuesday, May 21 about your Los Angeles Rams.
KUPP's PRODUCTION
ESPN's Lindsey Thiry caught up with wide receiver Cooper Kupp following the first day of OTAs from the Rams practice facility at Cal Lutheran University on Monday. Kupp told reporters he was pleased with his progress heading into year three — likely music to the ears of both head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff.
In her Monday article, Thiry shared just how valuable Kupp was in the L.A. offense before he went down Week 10 with a season-ending ACL tear.
"According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Kupp was part of a five-man skill position group that played a league-high 277 snaps together through 10 weeks, prior to Kupp's injury. When Kupp was not on the field, the Rams' first-down percentage dropped from 47 to 38 percent, and without Kupp, Goff's completion percentage fell from 71 to 61 percent, while his yards per attempt dipped from 9.3 to 7.2."
L.A.'s BURNING QUESTION
NFL.com's Gennaro Filice is curious what the Rams will get from running back Todd Gurley in year three under McVay. Filice says Gurley has been the pinnacle of the Los Angeles offense in the club's back-to-back NFC West title runs, but his burning question for the Rams heading into 2019 is Which Todd Gurley shows up in September?
Here's what he had to say about L.A.'s star back:
"At this point, it seems like the best-case scenario is that Gurley will play next season with a much more limited workload. This shouldn't bury the Rams' attack, as Les Snead's compiled a well-rounded offensive roster, but it'll be interesting to see just how much of McVay's aforementioned brilliance is predicated on Gurley's individual excellence."
RAMS 'TRIPLETS' RANKED
A panel of CBSSports.com NFL analysts ranked the league's top 'triplets' (QB,WR,RB) as OTAs hit. For the Rams, CBS's Jared Dubin says there's some uncertainty surrounding quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley, and wide receiver Brandin Cooks entering 2019 — perhaps reason for the middle-of-the-pack rating.
No. 15 Los Angeles Rams - "This is a situation where the rampant injury speculation about Gurley is surely affecting things, but Goff's late-season swoon and Super Bowl implosion may be affecting the ranking even more. Cooks leads a wide receiver group that is among the best in football, but it's because the top three guys are all basically about as good as each other -- three really good No. 2 wideouts who happen to be on the same team."
