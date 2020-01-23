Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Daily Dose: Improvement past and present

Jan 23, 2020 at 11:01 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the offseason, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Thursday, January 23 about your Los Angeles Rams.

PHOTOS: SoFi Stadium is 85% complete 

The future home of the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium is 85% complete!

SoFi Stadium Exterior
1 / 5
DAREN CORNELL/DAREN CORNELL
Oculus
2 / 5
DAREN CORNELL/DAREN CORNELL
200110_SoFiTour_JL_009
3 / 5
Oculus 2
4 / 5
200110_SoFiTour_JL_102
5 / 5
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

STADIUM, TEAM CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION IN 2020

SoFi Stadium is more than 85 percent complete. As it makes progress, so are the Rams in putting together a product on the field that more closely resembles the success shown in 2018. .

When it comes to achieving just that, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez wrote about how Los Angeles won't be taking shortcuts to do so.

"After the Super Bowl, in which the San Francisco 49ers, a Rams' division rival, will meet the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2, Los Angeles will shift its focus toward the 2020 season and an attempt to recapture some of that 2018 magic," Gonzalez wrote. "Rams execs want to open the new stadium with a team befitting its opulence, but they vow not to do so with shortsighted moves that will hinder the organization's future.Rams execs want to open the new stadium with a team befitting its opulence, but they vow not to do so with shortsighted moves that will hinder the organization's future."

Meanwhile, the stadium itself remains on schedule for its July 2020 completion.

"The leaders of the 3,500 workers feverishly building SoFi Stadium south of downtown Los Angeles say everything is on schedule at SoFi Stadium despite its dusty appearance," wrote Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. "The builders say the stadium is 85% complete, but the finishing touches will take up much of the construction horde's remaining time before late July."

Below are some additional highlights from Wednesday's media event in Inglewood.

THE MOST UNLIKELY SUPER BOWL TEAM IN NFL HISTORY

ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranked the most unlikely Super Bowl teams ever. No. 1 on his list?

The 1999 St. Louis Rams.

The Rams went 13-3 that year following a 4-12 season in 1999. Here's what led to their improvement, according to Barnwell:

"Even the 49ers would be amazed at how quickly the Rams turned things around. The other teams on this list improved their Pythagorean expectation by a number between 4.7 and 6.0 wins. The Rams improved by 8.4 wins, and they did so despite losing their starting quarterback to a torn ACL in the preseason. The 49ers were 40-1 to win the Super Bowl before the 2019 season. The 1999 Rams were 150-1. They ranked 25th in ESPN's preseason power rankings. Nobody saw the Rams coming."

To read Barnwell's complete breakdown, click here.

Related Content

news

Daily Dose: NFL.com identifies Les Snead's best picks as Rams GM

NFL Media's Charley Casserly, former GM of the Washington Redskins and Houston Texans, pinpoints Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead's best picks, top value pick and tendencies since 2012.

news

Daily Dose: Michael Brockers talks free agency with Chris Long, Isaac Bruce on his Hall of Fame journey

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers, who will reportedly re-sign with the Rams, joined former teammate Chris Long's podcast to talk free agency and more. Plus, former Ram Isaac Bruce discusses his Hall of Fame journey.

news

Daily Dose: Remaining Rams' offseason needs, potential target after the first week of free agency

As free agency continues, various experts recommend positions for the Los Angeles Rams to address plus a possible target.

news

Daily Dose: PFF says this prospect is a fit for the Rams

Pro Football Focus identifies an NFL Draft prospect which best addresses a key Los Angeles Rams need and fits what they like to do.

news

Daily Dose: Free agent needs and targets for the Rams according to NFL.com and PFF

NFL.com identifies the Rams' three biggest needs heading into free agency, while Pro Football Focus suggests a player Los Angeles should target.

news

Daily Dose: Rams' offseason program dates set

Check out the Los Angeles Rams' key offseason program dates here.

news

Daily Dose: Rams' primary offseason need according to PFF

Pro Football Focus explains what the Los Angeles Rams' first objective should be this offseason.

news

Daily Dose: PFF considers Littleton among most efficient tacklers at linebacker

Pro Football Focus considers Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton one of the most efficient tacklers at his position.

news

Daily Dose: PFF recognizes Donald again, UCLA RB inspired by Rams

How the Rams served as a source of inspiration for UCLA's Joshua Kelley, plus DT Aaron Donald gets more honors from PFF.

news

Daily Dose: Free agency predictions for the Rams

NFL.com says this free agent should remain with the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Daily Dose: Todd Gurley is a fan of the XFL

Rams running back Todd Gurley joined Chargers running back Melvin Gordon at the L.A. Wildcats' XFL home opener over the weekend.

news

Daily Dose: Kenny Young hosts first event from his foundation

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young made a memorable visit to Grape Street Elementary School.

Advertising