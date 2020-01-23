Daily Dose: Improvement past and present

Throughout the offseason, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Thursday, January 23 about your Los Angeles Rams.
The future home of the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium is 85% complete!
STADIUM, TEAM CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION IN 2020
SoFi Stadium is more than 85 percent complete. As it makes progress, so are the Rams in putting together a product on the field that more closely resembles the success shown in 2018. .
When it comes to achieving just that, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez wrote about how Los Angeles won't be taking shortcuts to do so.
"After the Super Bowl, in which the San Francisco 49ers, a Rams' division rival, will meet the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2, Los Angeles will shift its focus toward the 2020 season and an attempt to recapture some of that 2018 magic," Gonzalez wrote. "Rams execs want to open the new stadium with a team befitting its opulence, but they vow not to do so with shortsighted moves that will hinder the organization's future.Rams execs want to open the new stadium with a team befitting its opulence, but they vow not to do so with shortsighted moves that will hinder the organization's future."
Meanwhile, the stadium itself remains on schedule for its July 2020 completion.
"The leaders of the 3,500 workers feverishly building SoFi Stadium south of downtown Los Angeles say everything is on schedule at SoFi Stadium despite its dusty appearance," wrote Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. "The builders say the stadium is 85% complete, but the finishing touches will take up much of the construction horde's remaining time before late July."
Below are some additional highlights from Wednesday's media event in Inglewood.
THE MOST UNLIKELY SUPER BOWL TEAM IN NFL HISTORY
ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranked the most unlikely Super Bowl teams ever. No. 1 on his list?
The 1999 St. Louis Rams.
The Rams went 13-3 that year following a 4-12 season in 1999. Here's what led to their improvement, according to Barnwell:
"Even the 49ers would be amazed at how quickly the Rams turned things around. The other teams on this list improved their Pythagorean expectation by a number between 4.7 and 6.0 wins. The Rams improved by 8.4 wins, and they did so despite losing their starting quarterback to a torn ACL in the preseason. The 49ers were 40-1 to win the Super Bowl before the 2019 season. The 1999 Rams were 150-1. They ranked 25th in ESPN's preseason power rankings. Nobody saw the Rams coming."
