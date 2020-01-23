Daily Dose: Improvement past and present

STADIUM, TEAM CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION IN 2020

SoFi Stadium is more than 85 percent complete. As it makes progress, so are the Rams in putting together a product on the field that more closely resembles the success shown in 2018. .

When it comes to achieving just that, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez wrote about how Los Angeles won't be taking shortcuts to do so.

"After the Super Bowl, in which the San Francisco 49ers, a Rams' division rival, will meet the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2, Los Angeles will shift its focus toward the 2020 season and an attempt to recapture some of that 2018 magic," Gonzalez wrote. "Rams execs want to open the new stadium with a team befitting its opulence, but they vow not to do so with shortsighted moves that will hinder the organization's future."

Meanwhile, the stadium itself remains on schedule for its July 2020 completion.

"The leaders of the 3,500 workers feverishly building SoFi Stadium south of downtown Los Angeles say everything is on schedule at SoFi Stadium despite its dusty appearance," wrote Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. "The builders say the stadium is 85% complete, but the finishing touches will take up much of the construction horde's remaining time before late July."