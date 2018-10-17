Daily Dose: Johnson Named Most Promising Ram Under 23 

This is is Gurley's fourth NFC Offensive Player of the Week award since 2017.

START 'EM

In his weekly advice to fantasy football owners, NFL.com's Michael Fabiano included a handful of Rams in his 'Start 'Em, Sit 'Em' feature. Fabiano suggests starting quarterback Jared Goff, receiver Robert Woods, and the Rams defense against the turnover-prone San Francisco 49ers.

Here's what he had to say about each:

Jared Goff vs. San Francisco 49ers

Goff has put up two straight stinkers in the stat sheets, scoring a combined 21.78 fantasy points with just one touchdown. I'd expect him to bounce back this week, however, as a favorable matchup against the 49ers is next on the slate. Their defense has allowed over 21 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2018.

Robert Woods vs. San Francisco 49ers

Woods has been on fire in recent weeks, scoring at least 19 PPR points in each of his last four games. Fantasy fans should keep him in their lineups against the Niners, who have allowed seven touchdowns to receivers lined up out wide this season. Woods could also see more targets in the offense with Cooper Kupp (knee) out of action.

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Rams defense has been on a fantasy cold streak, scoring a combined 11 points over the last three weeks. Still, I'd start this unit for a road game against the 49ers. Opposing defenses have averaged 10 fantasy points per game against them, and the Niners have committed 11 turnovers and allowed 17 sacks so far this season.