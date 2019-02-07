Daily Dose: Key moments from Super Bowl LIII

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Thursday, February 7th about your Los Angeles Rams.
SUPER BOWL BREAKDOWN
Andy Benoit of Sports Illustrated took a closer look at many of the key moments from Super Bowl LIII that left head coach Sean McVay and his Rams short of football glory and gave the Patriots a third championship in their last five Super Bowl appearances.
Benoit breaks down the Rams offense vs. Pats defense and vice-versa, with plenty of bullet points explaining what went wrong for McVay's group and what went right for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
Here's Benoit's opening point on Belichick's gameplan: "This gameplan was every bit the Bill Belichick masterpiece that we thought coming out of the game. The key highlights, as covered here Monday morning, were the Patriots playing Quarters coverage on early downs, which took away L.A.'s play-action in-breakers, and the Patriots playing a 6-1 front, which took away L.A.'s outside-zone ground game."
For the full article, click here.
BIG TALK FROM WADE PHILLIPS
The Rams were 60 minutes from the Lombardi Trophy in the club's second postseason showing since 2004, and after falling short at the hand of quarterback Tom Brady and Super Bowl MVP wideout Julian Edelman, defensive coordinator Wade Phillips thinks 2019 will be a different story.
The 71-year-old coordinator, whose defense limited Brady's offense to just 13 points on Sunday, told Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston that after coming close to a world title, next year his Rams are kicking the door down.
Phillips tweeted early Thursday morning attributing his comments to his late father and former NFL head coach Bum Phillips, but added that he feels the Rams will continue to compete under head coach Sean McVay.
FANTASY TOP 200
Running back Todd Gurley is No. 3 in NFL.com's Michael Fabiano's top 200 fantasy players for 2019. Gurley ranks behind Giants running back Saquon Barkley and the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, and is joined by his trio of wide receiver teammates in Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp, and Robert Woods in Fabiano's top 40.
For Fabiano's full list, click here.