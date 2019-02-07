Daily Dose: Key moments from Super Bowl LIII

SUPER BOWL BREAKDOWN

Andy Benoit of Sports Illustrated took a closer look at many of the key moments from Super Bowl LIII that left head coach Sean McVay and his Rams short of football glory and gave the Patriots a third championship in their last five Super Bowl appearances.

Benoit breaks down the Rams offense vs. Pats defense and vice-versa, with plenty of bullet points explaining what went wrong for McVay's group and what went right for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Here's Benoit's opening point on Belichick's gameplan: "This gameplan was every bit the Bill Belichick masterpiece that we thought coming out of the game. The key highlights, as covered here Monday morning, were the Patriots playing Quarters coverage on early downs, which took away L.A.'s play-action in-breakers, and the Patriots playing a 6-1 front, which took away L.A.'s outside-zone ground game."