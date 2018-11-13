Daily Dose: L.A. Can Clinch NFC West against the Chiefs 

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Tuesday, November 13th about your Los Angeles Rams.
CLINCHING SCENARIO
Los Angeles can punch its ticket to the NFL postseason on Monday night in Mexico City. According to CBSSports.com's Will Brinson, the Rams clinching a playoff spot on Monday would be the earliest an NFL has clinched since 1985.
Here's how it can happen:
The setup is actually pretty simple: if the Packers beat the Seahawks in Seattle on Thursday night in Week 11 (Seattle is an early 2.5-point favorite) and the Rams beat the Chiefs, the Rams will clinch the division.
One, the Rams effectively clinched the division when they beat the Seahawks on Sunday. Los Angeles isn't going to close without a single win and the Seahawks probably aren't going to win out or go 6-1 in their final seven games. The best Seattle can do now this season is 11-5, so two more wins and the Rams clinch the division anyway.
Two, if you're freaking the geek out over the idea of Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks, Jared Goff and the rest of the Rams players sitting and ruining your fantasy team, don't worry too much about it. The Rams have one loss and it's to the Saints and they should spend the remainder of the year chasing New Orleans for the top seed in the NFC so they can secure home field advantage/force Drew Brees to play somewhere other than the Superdome.
For Brinson's full article, click here.
RAMS & CHIEFS BY THE NUMBERS
ESPN's NFL Nation looked into some of the numbers surrounding next Monday night's showdown between the Rams and Chiefs in Mexico City.
Here's a look at the matchup courtesy of ESPN Stats & Info:
9-1: Record of both the Chiefs and Rams. It's the fifth time since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger that teams with one or fewer losses meet this late in the season, excluding the strike-shortened 1982 season. It will also be the first time one-loss teams from different conferences meet in Week 11 or later.
6.9 yards: The Chiefs (6.95) and Rams (6.91) are averaging 6.9 yards per play. According to Elias Sports Bureau data, there has never been a season in which multiple teams averaged 6.9 yards per play through 10 games (or more).
Five plays or less: The Chiefs (17) and Rams (15) rank 1-2 in touchdown drives of five plays or less. Since they are both averaging 6.9 yards per play, this might be expected.
Two quarterbacks under 25: Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes are the fifth and sixth starting quarterbacks under the age of 25 in the Super Bowl era to go 9-1 or better in a team's first 10 games. Dan Marino, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson are the others.
63.5 points: The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has the over-under for Monday night's game at 63.5, which is the highest on record since at least 1986.
19 percent: According to ESPN's Football Power Index, this is the percentage chance the Chiefs and Rams have to play each other in Super Bowl LIII, the highest chance of any title matchup this season. From Mexico City to Atlanta? Only time will tell.