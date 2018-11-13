Daily Dose: L.A. Can Clinch NFC West against the Chiefs 

RAMS & CHIEFS BY THE NUMBERS

ESPN's NFL Nation looked into some of the numbers surrounding next Monday night's showdown between the Rams and Chiefs in Mexico City.

Here's a look at the matchup courtesy of ESPN Stats & Info:

9-1: Record of both the Chiefs and Rams. It's the fifth time since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger that teams with one or fewer losses meet this late in the season, excluding the strike-shortened 1982 season. It will also be the first time one-loss teams from different conferences meet in Week 11 or later.

6.9 yards: The Chiefs (6.95) and Rams (6.91) are averaging 6.9 yards per play. According to Elias Sports Bureau data, there has never been a season in which multiple teams averaged 6.9 yards per play through 10 games (or more).

Five plays or less: The Chiefs (17) and Rams (15) rank 1-2 in touchdown drives of five plays or less. Since they are both averaging 6.9 yards per play, this might be expected.

Two quarterbacks under 25: Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes are the fifth and sixth starting quarterbacks under the age of 25 in the Super Bowl era to go 9-1 or better in a team's first 10 games. Dan Marino, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson are the others.

63.5 points: The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has the over-under for Monday night's game at 63.5, which is the highest on record since at least 1986.