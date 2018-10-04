Daily Dose: L.A.'s Early MVP Candidates

EARLY MVP CANDIDATES

Two Rams made NFL.com's Chris Wesseling's list of early MVP candidates. Wesseling currently has Goff at No. 2 behind Kansas City's quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Goff's running back and the 2017 Offensive Player of the Year, Todd Gurley is No. 7 on Wesseling's list.

Here's what he has to say about each Ram:

QB Jared Goff

Showcasing an unusually high release point with the requisite touch, zip, decision-making and impeccable timing, Goff has become the first QB in NFL history to throw for at least 350 yards with a 75.0 percent completion rate in three consecutive games. He leads the league in yards per attempt (10.5) and passer rating (127.3).

RB Todd Gurley

"After leading the NFL with 2,093 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns last season, Gurley is making another run at "NFL Honors" hardware with a current pace that'd give him 2,128 yards and 24 scores by year's end."

