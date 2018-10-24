Daily Dose: L.A.'s Historically Good Start 

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Wednesday October 24th about your Los Angeles Rams.
A.D. IS UNSTOPPABLE
Defensive tackle Aaron Donald was tabbed as Nick Shook's 'Unstoppable Performer' for Week 8.
Here's what Shook had to say about Donald's performance:
Donald did it in vintage Donald fashion: By bullying his opponent, no matter the man. First, he tossed center Weston Richburg (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) into quarterback C.J. Beathard. Then, he wrapped around the edge and drove right tackle Mike McGlinchey so far back, it flushed Beathard into another lineman, tripping him for another sack.
Later, he sprinted outside an inside-stepping McGlinchey and used his speed to blow up a playaction zone fake. And finally, back on the interior, Donald again dominated Richburg, driving him back and then shedding his block to take down Beathard for a fourth time.
His final line was sparkling: nine tackles (six for loss), four sacks and five quarterback hits. Los Angeles' defense collectively sacked Beathard seven times. Teammate Cory Littleton had about as good of a day, with 10 tackles (three for loss), two sacks and two QB hits.
Donald also received his fourth-career Defensive Player of the Week award following his performance.
To view the entire article, click here.
HISTORICALLY GOOD START
In his latest '10-Point Stance', Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman provides a bit of historical context to L.A.'s undefeated start that may serve as encouraging news for Rams fans.
The Rams' point-scoring offense and undefeated start ranks up there with some of the best teams in NFL history. Freeman took a look at how those teams fared in the postseason.
The Rams have scored 235 points through their first seven games. That's the sixth-most of any team with a 7-0 start since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, per ESPN Stats & Info. That's a lot of points, but that's only a part of the story. The other part is what happened to those other five teams.
The 2007 Patriots scored 279 points through seven games and went to the Super Bowl (they lost to the Giants). The 2009 Saints scored 273 and won the Super Bowl. The 2015 Patriots scored 249 points and lost to the Broncos in the AFC title game.
The 1998 Vikings scored 241 points and lost the NFC title game to the Falcons. The 1998 Broncos tallied 240 points and won the Super Bowl.
All of this bodes well for the Rams. Of those five other teams, two won the Super Bowl, one went to the Super Bowl, and two made it to the conference championship.
To view Freeman's entire '10-Point Stance', click here.
START 'EM, SIT 'EM WEEK 8
NFL.com's Michael Fabiano has advice for fantasy owners with Rams on their roster entering Week 8. Fabiano is predicting a shootout at the Coliseum on Sunday, and suggests starting quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Robert Woods.
Jared Goff vs. Green Bay Packers
Goff has failed to score 17 fantasy points in a game for three straight weeks, but an upcoming home matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers has all the look of a scoreboard scorcher. Don't be fooled by Green Bay's points against totals versus quarterbacks (16.5) either ... the competition hasn't been all that formidable at quarterback.
Robert Woods vs. Green Bay Packers
Woods has been on a quite a tear, scoring 19-plus PPR points in four of his last five games. He's a good bet to put up another nice total this week against the Packers in what should be a high-scoring affair in Hollywood. Their defense has surrendered 10 touchdown catches to opposing wideouts, which is tied for fourth-most in the league.
On the other side of the ball, Fabiano suggests sitting the Rams red-hot defense against Rodgers and the Packers.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles put up a monster stat line against the 49ers last week, scoring 21 fantasy points in an NFC West showdown. But much like the Broncos, the Rams now have a matchup that you'll want to avoid when Aaron Rodgers and the Packers come to Hollywood. In what should be a barn-burner, the Rams defense should be on benches.
To view the entire 'Start 'Em, Sit 'Em' for Week 8, click here.