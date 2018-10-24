Daily Dose: L.A.'s Historically Good Start 

START 'EM, SIT 'EM WEEK 8

NFL.com's Michael Fabiano has advice for fantasy owners with Rams on their roster entering Week 8. Fabiano is predicting a shootout at the Coliseum on Sunday, and suggests starting quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Robert Woods.

Jared Goff vs. Green Bay Packers

Goff has failed to score 17 fantasy points in a game for three straight weeks, but an upcoming home matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers has all the look of a scoreboard scorcher. Don't be fooled by Green Bay's points against totals versus quarterbacks (16.5) either ... the competition hasn't been all that formidable at quarterback.

Robert Woods vs. Green Bay Packers

Woods has been on a quite a tear, scoring 19-plus PPR points in four of his last five games. He's a good bet to put up another nice total this week against the Packers in what should be a high-scoring affair in Hollywood. Their defense has surrendered 10 touchdown catches to opposing wideouts, which is tied for fourth-most in the league.

On the other side of the ball, Fabiano suggests sitting the Rams red-hot defense against Rodgers and the Packers.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles put up a monster stat line against the 49ers last week, scoring 21 fantasy points in an NFC West showdown. But much like the Broncos, the Rams now have a matchup that you'll want to avoid when Aaron Rodgers and the Packers come to Hollywood. In what should be a barn-burner, the Rams defense should be on benches.