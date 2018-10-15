Daily Dose: L.A.'s Unlikely Perfect Start

UNPREDICTABLE START

On Monday, ESPN's Bill Barnwell wrote about what he did not expect through six weeks of the NFL season. Barnwell included the Rams' perfect start to the season in his list, and points out just how low L.A.'s chances were to be perfect through Week 6.

"While everyone thought the Rams would be among the best teams in in the league, even good teams struggle to make it to 6-0. Los Angeles hosted the Cardinals, Vikings and Chargers and had road games against Oakland, Seattle and Denver, all of which have fearsome reputations as road destinations. ESPN's Football Power Index favored Sean McVay's team to win each of these six contests before the season started, but FPI gave the Rams just a 14.2 percent shot of winning all six."

"If anything, it's about to get more difficult for the Rams. They have a relatively comfortable game against the 49ers in San Francisco, but they'll get the toughest stretch of their season afterward: home games against the Packers, Seahawks and Chiefs, and a road trip to New Orleans. FPI gives them just a 17 percent chance of winning those four games and a 12.8 percent chance of making it to their bye at 11-0. At the same time, though, the Rams might understandably feel comfortable taking on the numbers -- or anyone else -- right now."