Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: Latest Rams free agency rumor, win 100 years of Rams tickets

Mar 15, 2019 at 09:55 AM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Friday, March 15th about your Los Angeles Rams.

190315_DD

RAMS FA RUMORS

Bleacher Report's Tim Daniels wrote about the Rams' potential interest in veteran outside linebacker Clay Matthews a day into free agency.

NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported that defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is a fan of Matthews on Thursday, and Daniels agrees that adding the veteran on a short-term contract might be a nice fit.

"If the linebacker opts for a new team, Los Angeles makes a lot of sense on paper as it attempts to bolster a pass rush that finished 15th in the NFL with 41 sacks last season.

Matthews would represent an upgrade over Samson Ebukam and Trevon Young, who are penciled in as the Rams' projected starters at outside linebacker, though L.A. would be betting on a return to form for the 32-year-old."

Matthews played his college ball at the University of Southern California.

For Daniels' entire article, click here.

A CENTURY OF TICKETS

Rams fans have the chance to win a pair of season tickets through the 2119 season in the NFL's 'Fantennial' celebration, announced this week to celebrate the league's 100th season in 2019.

The contest allows the winner to pass the tickets down to future generations and also includes access to exclusive team experiences and an NFL Shop discount.

Three finalists will be flown to Nashville and the contest's winner will be announced during the first round of the NFL Draft on April 25th.

For more information, click here.

TOP WR GRADES

Pro Football Focus revealed the top Rams' wide receiver grades from the 2018 season. Second-year receiver Cooper Kupp's Week 4 performance against the Vikings edged past wideout Robert Woods' Week 16 two-touchdown outing against the Cardinals.

Kupp's 162 yards against the Vikings was a career high.

Related Content

news

Daily Dose: NFL.com identifies Les Snead's best picks as Rams GM

NFL Media's Charley Casserly, former GM of the Washington Redskins and Houston Texans, pinpoints Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead's best picks, top value pick and tendencies since 2012. 
news

Daily Dose: Michael Brockers talks free agency with Chris Long, Isaac Bruce on his Hall of Fame journey

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers, who will reportedly re-sign with the Rams, joined former teammate Chris Long's podcast to talk free agency and more. Plus, former Ram Isaac Bruce discusses his Hall of Fame journey. 
news

Daily Dose: Remaining Rams' offseason needs, potential target after the first week of free agency

As free agency continues, various experts recommend positions for the Los Angeles Rams to address plus a possible target. 
news

Daily Dose: PFF says this prospect is a fit for the Rams

Pro Football Focus identifies an NFL Draft prospect which best addresses a key Los Angeles Rams need and fits what they like to do. 
news

Daily Dose: Free agent needs and targets for the Rams according to NFL.com and PFF

NFL.com identifies the Rams' three biggest needs heading into free agency, while Pro Football Focus suggests a player Los Angeles should target. 
news

Daily Dose: Rams' offseason program dates set

Check out the Los Angeles Rams' key offseason program dates here.
news

Daily Dose: Rams' primary offseason need according to PFF

Pro Football Focus explains what the Los Angeles Rams' first objective should be this offseason.
news

Daily Dose: PFF considers Littleton among most efficient tacklers at linebacker

Pro Football Focus considers Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton one of the most efficient tacklers at his position. 
news

Daily Dose: PFF recognizes Donald again, UCLA RB inspired by Rams

How the Rams served as a source of inspiration for UCLA's Joshua Kelley, plus DT Aaron Donald gets more honors from PFF.
news

Daily Dose: Free agency predictions for the Rams

NFL.com says this free agent should remain with the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Daily Dose: Todd Gurley is a fan of the XFL

Rams running back Todd Gurley joined Chargers running back Melvin Gordon at the L.A. Wildcats' XFL home opener over the weekend. 
news

Daily Dose: Kenny Young hosts first event from his foundation

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young made a memorable visit to Grape Street Elementary School. 
Advertising