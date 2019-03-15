Daily Dose: Latest Rams free agency rumor, win 100 years of Rams tickets

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Friday, March 15th about your Los Angeles Rams.
RAMS FA RUMORS
Bleacher Report's Tim Daniels wrote about the Rams' potential interest in veteran outside linebacker Clay Matthews a day into free agency.
NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported that defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is a fan of Matthews on Thursday, and Daniels agrees that adding the veteran on a short-term contract might be a nice fit.
"If the linebacker opts for a new team, Los Angeles makes a lot of sense on paper as it attempts to bolster a pass rush that finished 15th in the NFL with 41 sacks last season.
Matthews would represent an upgrade over Samson Ebukam and Trevon Young, who are penciled in as the Rams' projected starters at outside linebacker, though L.A. would be betting on a return to form for the 32-year-old."
Matthews played his college ball at the University of Southern California.
A CENTURY OF TICKETS
Rams fans have the chance to win a pair of season tickets through the 2119 season in the NFL's 'Fantennial' celebration, announced this week to celebrate the league's 100th season in 2019.
The contest allows the winner to pass the tickets down to future generations and also includes access to exclusive team experiences and an NFL Shop discount.
Three finalists will be flown to Nashville and the contest's winner will be announced during the first round of the NFL Draft on April 25th.
TOP WR GRADES
Pro Football Focus revealed the top Rams' wide receiver grades from the 2018 season. Second-year receiver Cooper Kupp's Week 4 performance against the Vikings edged past wideout Robert Woods' Week 16 two-touchdown outing against the Cardinals.
Kupp's 162 yards against the Vikings was a career high.