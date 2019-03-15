Daily Dose: Latest Rams free agency rumor, win 100 years of Rams tickets

RAMS FA RUMORS

Bleacher Report's Tim Daniels wrote about the Rams' potential interest in veteran outside linebacker Clay Matthews a day into free agency.

NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported that defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is a fan of Matthews on Thursday, and Daniels agrees that adding the veteran on a short-term contract might be a nice fit.

"If the linebacker opts for a new team, Los Angeles makes a lot of sense on paper as it attempts to bolster a pass rush that finished 15th in the NFL with 41 sacks last season.