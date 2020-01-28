Daily Dose: McVay to assist ESPN's Super Bowl LIV pregame coverage

MCVAY TO ASSIST ESPN'S SUPER BOWL LIV COVERAGE

Rams head coach Sean McVay will join ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown pregame show as part of its Super Bowl LIV coverage in Miami, the network announced Monday.

Serving as a special guest analyst on ESPN's four-hour Postseason NFL Countdown, McVay will work alongside host Suzy Kolber, analysts Louis Riddick and Steve Young and insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 2 from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. PT on ESPN.

"I'm very honored and excited to serve as a guest analyst with ESPN for their pregame coverage of the Super Bowl," McVay said in a statement. "I look forward to helping provide an in-depth look at both teams and highlight the specific matchups and schemes from a coaching perspective that have been instrumental in both the Chiefs and 49ers earning a chance to play for a world title."

McVay's experience coaching in Super Bowl LIII and knowledge of both this year's Super Bowl teams made him a logical temporary addition to the countdown crew.

McVay and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan worked together at the Washington Redskins from 2010-13, Shanahan the offensive coordinator and McVay an offensive assistant under him. When Shanahan departed to take the Browns' offensive coordinator position following the 2013 season, McVay was promoted as Shanahan's successor – a position he held for three years before the Rams hired him as their head coach.

McVay's familiarity with the Chiefs most recently dates back to November 19, 2018 when the Rams hosted the Chiefs in the highest-scoring game in Monday Night Football history.

"Sean knows exactly what it's like coaching in the Super Bowl having done it just a year ago, and he is very familiar with the division rival 49ers as well as the Chiefs," said Seth Markman, ESPN vice president, production. "We are excited that one of the brightest minds in football will join Countdown's biggest show of the year on Super Bowl Sunday."