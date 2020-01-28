Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: McVay to assist ESPN's Super Bowl LIV pregame coverage

Jan 28, 2020 at 10:46 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Throughout the offseason, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Tuesday, January 28 about your Los Angeles Rams.

MCVAY TO ASSIST ESPN'S SUPER BOWL LIV COVERAGE

Rams head coach Sean McVay will join ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown pregame show as part of its Super Bowl LIV coverage in Miami, the network announced Monday.

Serving as a special guest analyst on ESPN's four-hour Postseason NFL Countdown, McVay will work alongside host Suzy Kolber, analysts Louis Riddick and Steve Young and insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 2 from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. PT on ESPN.

"I'm very honored and excited to serve as a guest analyst with ESPN for their pregame coverage of the Super Bowl," McVay said in a statement. "I look forward to helping provide an in-depth look at both teams and highlight the specific matchups and schemes from a coaching perspective that have been instrumental in both the Chiefs and 49ers earning a chance to play for a world title."

McVay's experience coaching in Super Bowl LIII and knowledge of both this year's Super Bowl teams made him a logical temporary addition to the countdown crew.

McVay and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan worked together at the Washington Redskins from 2010-13, Shanahan the offensive coordinator and McVay an offensive assistant under him. When Shanahan departed to take the Browns' offensive coordinator position following the 2013 season, McVay was promoted as Shanahan's successor – a position he held for three years before the Rams hired him as their head coach.

McVay's familiarity with the Chiefs most recently dates back to November 19, 2018 when the Rams hosted the Chiefs in the highest-scoring game in Monday Night Football history.

"Sean knows exactly what it's like coaching in the Super Bowl having done it just a year ago, and he is very familiar with the division rival 49ers as well as the Chiefs," said Seth Markman, ESPN vice president, production. "We are excited that one of the brightest minds in football will join Countdown's biggest show of the year on Super Bowl Sunday."

This isn't the first time McVay has lent his knowledge to a broadcast, as he also joined the Rams' preseason crew of Andrew Siciliano, Maurice Jones-Drew and Mina Kimes from the sidelines for a Coach Cam segment during their Aug. 17 preseason game against the Cowboys in Honolulu, Hawaii.

NFL.COM SAYS KUPP IS RAMS' 2019 UNSUNG HERO

Late last week, NFL.com highlighted each NFC team's unsung hero from the 2019 regular season.

Writer Adam Rank's pick for the Rams? Wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Rank's explanation can be read here.

53 SUPER BOWL RINGS, 53 STORIES

ESPN sought out a player from each of the 53 Super Bowl-winning teams for stories behind the corresponding rings they received.

Former Rams defensive tackle D'Marco Farr was interviewed for the piece, which you can read here.

Related Content

news

Daily Dose: NFL.com identifies Les Snead's best picks as Rams GM

NFL Media's Charley Casserly, former GM of the Washington Redskins and Houston Texans, pinpoints Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead's best picks, top value pick and tendencies since 2012.

news

Daily Dose: Michael Brockers talks free agency with Chris Long, Isaac Bruce on his Hall of Fame journey

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers, who will reportedly re-sign with the Rams, joined former teammate Chris Long's podcast to talk free agency and more. Plus, former Ram Isaac Bruce discusses his Hall of Fame journey.

news

Daily Dose: Remaining Rams' offseason needs, potential target after the first week of free agency

As free agency continues, various experts recommend positions for the Los Angeles Rams to address plus a possible target.

news

Daily Dose: PFF says this prospect is a fit for the Rams

Pro Football Focus identifies an NFL Draft prospect which best addresses a key Los Angeles Rams need and fits what they like to do.

news

Daily Dose: Free agent needs and targets for the Rams according to NFL.com and PFF

NFL.com identifies the Rams' three biggest needs heading into free agency, while Pro Football Focus suggests a player Los Angeles should target.

news

Daily Dose: Rams' offseason program dates set

Check out the Los Angeles Rams' key offseason program dates here.

news

Daily Dose: Rams' primary offseason need according to PFF

Pro Football Focus explains what the Los Angeles Rams' first objective should be this offseason.

news

Daily Dose: PFF considers Littleton among most efficient tacklers at linebacker

Pro Football Focus considers Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton one of the most efficient tacklers at his position.

news

Daily Dose: PFF recognizes Donald again, UCLA RB inspired by Rams

How the Rams served as a source of inspiration for UCLA's Joshua Kelley, plus DT Aaron Donald gets more honors from PFF.

news

Daily Dose: Free agency predictions for the Rams

NFL.com says this free agent should remain with the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Daily Dose: Todd Gurley is a fan of the XFL

Rams running back Todd Gurley joined Chargers running back Melvin Gordon at the L.A. Wildcats' XFL home opener over the weekend.

news

Daily Dose: Kenny Young hosts first event from his foundation

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young made a memorable visit to Grape Street Elementary School.

Advertising