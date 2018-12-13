Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: MJD Sees Gurley in Canton One Day

Dec 13, 2018 at 09:40 AM
Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Thursday, December 13th about your Los Angeles Rams.

GURLEY'S IMPRESSIVE PACE

Rams radio color analyst and former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew believes running back Todd Gurley is one of the league's young rushers on pace to one day be a Hall of Famer. Here's what Jones-Drew had to say on NFL.com about the Rams' offensive spark plug:

"As a featured player in Sean McVay's Rams scheme, Gurley is on pace to do some crazy things, statistically. Consider that he's averaged 1,576.5 scrimmage yards and 13.5 touchdowns per season in his career (including 13 games in 2018). If he keeps that average up going forward, he'll have 14,188.5 career scrimmage yards and 121.5 career touchdowns by the end of the four-year contract extension he signed in the offseason, which would be 12th and fifth all-time in a player's first nine NFL seasons."

Gurley joins Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott, Giants rookie RB Saquon Barkley, and Carolina's second-year RB Christian McCaffrey on MJD's list.

GOFF & WENTZ

ESPN's Alden Gonzales and Tim McManus updated their 2017 story of how quarterbacks Jared Goff and Carson Wentz competed head-to-head leading up to being picked No. 1 and No. 2 in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The writers updated the story nearly one year after the first matchup between the two QBs as professionals — which went to Wentz's Eagles in a 43-35 victory in the L.A. Coliseum. With the two teams set to meet on Sunday Night Football in Week 15, here's another look at what Gonzales and McManus have to say about the duo, along with an array of takes on the young quarterbacks from former and current coaches, analysts, the players' shared agent, and trainers of the days leading up to the draft:

"Truth is, it started well before either of them played a snap in the league. Goff and Wentz are represented by the same agency, Rep 1 Sports, and trained together during the pre-draft process. That unique set-up brought the competitive side out of both athletes, as they went throw-for-throw with the unspoken understanding that the No. 1 overall draft slot was on the line."

PHOTOS: My Cause My Cleats

Check out photos of the Los Angeles Rams players with their customized cleats to wear to honor their causes.

WEEK 15 PICK

Elliot Harrison has his prediction for Rams-Eagles Sunday night in L.A. Harrison suggests head coach Sean McVay and the Rams don't face as serious season implications as the banged-up Eagles do entering Week 15, but do have something to prove coming off their dismal performance in Chicago.

Los Angeles Rams 34, Philadelphia Eagles 26

"Sean McVay's group doesn't face such dire straits, but is coming off its worst performance of the season. Perhaps this is a week that McVay eschews going play-action constantly to set up the air game, and hands the ball off to Todd Gurley 25 times instead. Keep that Eagles front four at bay. The Cowboys did the same thing last week, though Jared Goff is more likely to make Philadelphia's secondary pay downfield than Dak Prescott."

The Rams are yet to lose back-to-back games under McVay.

