Daily Dose: MJD Sees Gurley in Canton One Day

GOFF & WENTZ

ESPN's Alden Gonzales and Tim McManus updated their 2017 story of how quarterbacks Jared Goff and Carson Wentz competed head-to-head leading up to being picked No. 1 and No. 2 in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The writers updated the story nearly one year after the first matchup between the two QBs as professionals — which went to Wentz's Eagles in a 43-35 victory in the L.A. Coliseum. With the two teams set to meet on Sunday Night Football in Week 15, here's another look at what Gonzales and McManus have to say about the duo, along with an array of takes on the young quarterbacks from former and current coaches, analysts, the players' shared agent, and trainers of the days leading up to the draft:

"Truth is, it started well before either of them played a snap in the league. Goff and Wentz are represented by the same agency, Rep 1 Sports, and trained together during the pre-draft process. That unique set-up brought the competitive side out of both athletes, as they went throw-for-throw with the unspoken understanding that the No. 1 overall draft slot was on the line."