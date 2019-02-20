Daily Dose: One draft mistake to avoid

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Wednesday, February 20th about your Los Angeles Rams.
OFFENSIVE LINE UNCERTAINTY
ESPN NFL Nation reporter Lindsey Thiry says the Rams are set at skill positions entering 2019, but sees some question marks on the offensive line with veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth facing possible retirement, left guard Rodger Saffold becoming a free agent, and veteran center John Sullivan's contract option pending this offseason.
Thiry says the Rams were expecting a bit of change despite 16 regular season starts and a Super Bowl LIII run behind the same five members of the OL in 2018.
Here's what she had to say about Saffold's situation entering free agency:
"Saffold, whom the Rams' selected in the second round of the 2010 draft, is a pending unrestricted free agent. The nine-year veteran has expressed a desire to remain with the organization, but also said he must ensure that a fair deal is struck. It is expected that Saffold will be offered a richer deal elsewhere."
DRAFT MISTAKE TO AVOID
On Wednesday, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski looked ahead to the 2019 NFL Draft and picked one mistake for each team to avoid. For the Rams, Sobleski says the focus should be drafting a difference maker at No. 31.
Los Angeles Rams: Settling for Need Instead of Maximizing Their Lone Top Pick: "The 31st overall pick should present interesting scenarios. If a top talent falls further than expected, the Rams could pounce even if that prospect doesn't address an immediate need area (outside linebacker, secondary or offensive line). Adding another potential difference-maker on an already talented roster is more important than filling a hole."
