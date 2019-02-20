Daily Dose: One draft mistake to avoid

OFFENSIVE LINE UNCERTAINTY

ESPN NFL Nation reporter Lindsey Thiry says the Rams are set at skill positions entering 2019, but sees some question marks on the offensive line with veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth facing possible retirement, left guard Rodger Saffold becoming a free agent, and veteran center John Sullivan's contract option pending this offseason.

Thiry says the Rams were expecting a bit of change despite 16 regular season starts and a Super Bowl LIII run behind the same five members of the OL in 2018.

Here's what she had to say about Saffold's situation entering free agency:

"Saffold, whom the Rams' selected in the second round of the 2010 draft, is a pending unrestricted free agent. The nine-year veteran has expressed a desire to remain with the organization, but also said he must ensure that a fair deal is struck. It is expected that Saffold will be offered a richer deal elsewhere."